Verona Pharma to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results and Provide Corporate Update

LONDON and RALEIGH, N.C., Feb. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verona Pharma plc (Nasdaq: VRNA) (“Verona Pharma” or the “Company”) announces that it will report its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023 on Thursday, February 29, 2024 and host an investment community conference call at 9:00 a.m. EST / 2:00 p.m. GMT to discuss these financial results and provide a corporate update.

To participate, please dial one of the following numbers and ask to join the Verona Pharma call:

+1-833-816-1396 for callers in the United States

+1-412-317-0489 for international callers

A live webcast will be available on the Events and Presentations link on the Investors page of the Company’s website, www.veronapharma.com, and the audio replay will be available for 90 days.

For further information please contact:

Verona Pharma plc US Tel: +1-833-417-0262

UK Tel: +44 (0)203 283 4200 Victoria Stewart, Senior Director of Investor Relations and Communications IR@veronapharma.com Argot Partners

US Investor Enquiries Tel: +1-212-600-1902

verona@argotpartners.com Ten Bridge Communications

International / US Media Enquiries Tel: +1-312-523-5016

tbcverona@tenbridgecommunications.com Leslie Humbel

About Verona Pharma

Verona Pharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative therapies for the treatment of chronic respiratory diseases with significant unmet medical needs. In the third quarter of 2023, the US Food and Drug Administration accepted for review the Company’s NDA for ensifentrine for the maintenance treatment of patients with COPD and assigned a PDUFA target action date of June 26, 2024. If approved, ensifentrine has the potential to become the first non-steroidal therapy for the treatment of respiratory diseases that combines bronchodilator and anti-inflammatory activities in one molecule. The Company has evaluated nebulized ensifentrine in its Phase 3 clinical program ENHANCE (“Ensifentrine as a Novel inHAled Nebulized COPD thErapy”) for COPD maintenance treatment. Ensifentrine met the primary endpoint in both ENHANCE-1 and ENHANCE-2 trials demonstrating statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvements in lung function. In addition, ensifentrine substantially reduced the rate and risk of COPD exacerbations in pooled analysis from ENHANCE-1 and ENHANCE-2. Two additional formulations of ensifentrine have been evaluated in Phase 2 trials for the treatment of COPD: dry powder inhaler (“DPI”) and pressurized metered-dose inhaler (“pMDI”). Ensifentrine also has potential applications in cystic fibrosis, non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis, asthma and other respiratory diseases. For more information, please visit www.veronapharma.com



