Verona Pharma to Announce Financial Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 and Provide Corporate Update

April 23, 2020 | 
Verona Pharma plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on respiratory diseases, announces that it will report its audited financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2020 on Thursday, April 30, 2020 and host an investment community conference call at 9:00 a.m. EDT / 2:00 p.m.

LONDON, April 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verona Pharma plc (AIM: VRP) (Nasdaq: VRNA) (“Verona Pharma”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on respiratory diseases, announces that it will report its audited financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2020 on Thursday, April 30, 2020 and host an investment community conference call at 9:00 a.m. EDT / 2:00 p.m. BST to discuss the financial results and provide a corporate update.

To participate, please dial one of the following numbers and reference conference ID 2667888:

  • 866-940-4574 for callers in the United States
  • 0800 028 8438 for callers in the United Kingdom
  • 0800 181 5287 for callers in Germany

A live webcast will be available on the Events and Presentations link on the Investors page of the Company’s website, www.veronapharma.com, and an audio replay will be available there for 30 days.

About Verona Pharma
Verona Pharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with significant unmet medical needs. If successfully developed and approved, Verona Pharma’s product candidate, ensifentrine, has the potential to be the first therapy for the treatment of respiratory diseases that combines bronchodilator and anti-inflammatory activities in one compound. Verona Pharma is currently evaluating three formulations of ensifentrine for the treatment of COPD in Phase 2 clinical trials: nebulized, dry powder inhaler, and pressurized metered-dose inhaler. Ensifentrine also has potential applications in cystic fibrosis, asthma and other respiratory diseases. For more information, please visit www.veronapharma.com.

Verona Pharma plc Tel: +44 (0)20 3283 4200
Victoria Stewart, Director of Communications info@veronapharma.com
N+1 Singer
(Nominated Adviser and UK Broker)		 Tel: +44 (0)20 3283 4200
Aubrey Powell / George Tzimas / Iqra Amin (Corporate Finance)
Tom Salvesen (Corporate Broking)
Optimum Strategic Communications
(European Media and Investor Enquiries)		 Tel: +44 (0)20 950 9144
verona@optimumcomms.com
Mary Clark / Eva Haas / Hollie Vile
Argot Partners
(US Investor Enquiries)		 Tel: +1 212-600-1902
verona@argotpartners.com
Kimberly Minarovich / Michael Barron

