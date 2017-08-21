Verona Pharma Release: PDMR Dealing

LONDON, Aug. 21, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verona Pharma plc (AIM:VRP) (NASDAQ:VRNA) (“Verona Pharma”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative therapies for respiratory diseases, announces that, on August 17, 2017, Dr. David Ebsworth, Non-Executive Chairman of the Company, purchased 8,130 ordinary shares of 5 pence each in the Company (the “Ordinary Shares”) at a price of 122.5 pence per Ordinary Share. Following the acquisition, Dr. Ebsworth will have an interest in the Company of 125,787 Ordinary Shares, representing 0.12% of the Company’s issued share capital.
The notification of dealing form can be found below.
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|David Ebsworth
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Non-Executive Chairman
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Verona Pharma plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800EVI6O6J3TIAL06
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|Ordinary Shares of 5 pence each
|Identification code
|GB00BYW2KH80
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|David Ebsworth purchased 8,130 Ordinary Shares
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|122.5 pence per Ordinary Share
|8,130 Ordinary Shares
|d)
|Aggregated information
|N/A
|- Aggregated volume
|- Price
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|17 August 2017
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange, AIM