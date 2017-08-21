Verona Pharma Release: PDMR Dealing

LONDON, Aug. 21, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verona Pharma plc (AIM:VRP) (NASDAQ:VRNA) (“Verona Pharma”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative therapies for respiratory diseases, announces that, on August 17, 2017, Dr. David Ebsworth, Non-Executive Chairman of the Company, purchased 8,130 ordinary shares of 5 pence each in the Company (the “Ordinary Shares”) at a price of 122.5 pence per Ordinary Share. Following the acquisition, Dr. Ebsworth will have an interest in the Company of 125,787 Ordinary Shares, representing 0.12% of the Company’s issued share capital.



