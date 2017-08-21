SUBSCRIBE
Verona Pharma Release: PDMR Dealing

August 21, 2017 | 
LONDON, Aug. 21, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verona Pharma plc (AIM:VRP) (NASDAQ:VRNA) (“Verona Pharma”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative therapies for respiratory diseases, announces that, on August 17, 2017, Dr. David Ebsworth, Non-Executive Chairman of the Company, purchased 8,130 ordinary shares of 5 pence each in the Company (the “Ordinary Shares”) at a price of 122.5 pence per Ordinary Share. Following the acquisition, Dr. Ebsworth will have an interest in the Company of 125,787 Ordinary Shares, representing 0.12% of the Company’s issued share capital.

The notification of dealing form can be found below.

For further information, please contact:

Verona Pharma plcTel: +44 (0)20 3283 4200
Jan-Anders Karlsson, Chief Executive Officerinfo@veronapharma.com
N+1 Singer (Nominated Adviser and UK Broker)Tel: +44 (0)20 7496 3000
Aubrey Powell / James White
FTI Consulting (UK Media and Investor enquiries)Tel: +44 (0)20 3727 1000
Simon Conway / Natalie Garland-Collinsveronapharma@fticonsulting.com
ICR, Inc. (US Media and Investor enquiries)
Darcie RobinsonTel: +1 203-682-8379
Darcie.Robinson@icrinc.com
Stephanie CarringtonTel. +1 646-277-1282
Stephanie.Carrington@icrinc.com

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameDavid Ebsworth
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusNon-Executive Chairman
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameVerona Pharma plc
b)LEI213800EVI6O6J3TIAL06
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrumentOrdinary Shares of 5 pence each
Identification codeGB00BYW2KH80
b)Nature of the transactionDavid Ebsworth purchased 8,130 Ordinary Shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
122.5 pence per Ordinary Share8,130 Ordinary Shares
d)Aggregated informationN/A
- Aggregated volume
- Price
e)Date of the transaction17 August 2017
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange, AIM
