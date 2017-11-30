SUBSCRIBE
Verona Pharma: PDMR Dealing

November 30, 2017 | 
The notification set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

LONDON, Nov. 30, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verona Pharma (AIM:VRP) (Nasdaq:VRNA) (“Verona Pharma”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative therapies for respiratory diseases, announces that, on November 29, 2017, Dr. David Ebsworth, Non-Executive Chairman of the Company, purchased 10,000 ordinary shares of 5 pence each in the Company (the “Ordinary Shares”) at a price of 106.85 pence per Ordinary Share. Following the acquisition, Dr. Ebsworth will have an interest in the Company of 135,787 Ordinary Shares, representing 0.13% of the Company’s issued share capital.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name David Ebsworth
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Non-Executive Chairman
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor﻿
a) Name Verona Pharma plc
b) LEI 213800EVI6O6J3TIAL06
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary Shares of 5 pence each
Identification code GB00BYW2KH80
b) Nature of the transaction David Ebsworth purchased 10,000 Ordinary Shares
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)
106.85 pence per Ordinary Share 10,000 Ordinary Shares
d) Aggregated information N/A
- Aggregated volume
- Price
e) Date of the transaction 29 November 2017
f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, AIM

For further information, please contact:

Verona Pharma plc Tel: +44 (0)20 3283 4200
Jan-Anders Karlsson, Chief Executive Officer info@veronapharma.com
Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited (Nominated Adviser
and UK Broker)		 Tel: +44 (0) 20 7710 7600
SNELVeronaPharma@stifel.com
Europe
