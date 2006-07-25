SUBSCRIBE
Ventana Medical Systems, Inc. Schedules Second Quarter Conference Call

TUCSON, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--July 24, 2006--Ventana Medical Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq:VMSI - News), today announced it will hold a conference call on Friday, July 28, 2006, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time to discuss its second quarter financial and operating results. The call can be accessed via the Internet both live and as a replay at http://phx.corporate-ir.net/phoenix.zhtml?p=irol-eventDetails&c= 79080&eventID=1355807. (Due to its length, this URL may need to be copied/pasted into your Internet browser’s address field. Remove the extra space if one exists.)

