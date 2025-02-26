SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
News   Business

Eikon Adds Nearly $351M to Conquer Phase III Development in Melanoma

February 26, 2025 | 
1 min read | 
Tristan Manalac
Halftone hands reaching for money. Mixed media catch falling coins and cash bills collage, financial success, free wealth and easy money concept vector illustration

iStock, Veronika Oliinyk

Eikon’s lead candidate, EIK1001, is being tested for advanced melanoma. The candidate is currently in late-stage development, which the biotech will fund using Wednesday’s series D raise.

Eikon Therapeutics raked in $350.7 million in a series D fundraising round announced Wednesday. That is money the biotech will put to good use as its lead candidate EIK1001 enters Phase III trials for advanced melanoma.

Of note, Eikon’s news release explicitly announced the “initial closing” of its series D—which suggests that potential funders still have the chance to join the round later on. Indeed, in an interview with Endpoints News, CEO Roger Perlmutter said he anticipates other investors will pitch in later this year.

Perlmutter is also eyeing an IPO exit for Eikon, he told Endpoints¸ but he has yet to specify a timeline. “I am confident that Eikon Therapeutics will be a public company,” he said. “We’ll chose the right time to do that as it makes sense.”

Eikon will use its series D raise to support the late-stage development of EIK1001, an investigational agonist of the toll-like receptors 7 and 8 being studied in a Phase III trial for advanced melanoma. Phase I data, presented at the 2024 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting last June, showed that EIK1001 elicited a 14% complete or partial response rate in patients with advanced solid tumors. Disease control rate was 48%.

With Wednesday’s haul, Eikon has now raised upwards of $1.1 billion since its founding in 2019, as per the biotech’s announcement. This total includes $106 million from its series C round in June 2023, and a $517.6 million injection from its series B in January 2022. Throughout these rounds, Eikon has consistently been supported by a cadre of backers, including T. Rowe Price, Foresite Capital and Soros Capital.

Aside from EIK1001, Eikon is also working on EIK1003, a highly selective PARP1 blocker that is being tested in Phase I studies for breast, ovarian, prostate and pancreatic cancer. The biotech is also advancing another PARP1 blocker, dubbed EIK1004, to treat brain cancer. EIK1004 is in early-stage development.

With its nearly $351 million round on Wednesday, Eikon comes in just behind Verdiva Bio, which last month debuted with $410 million, funds it will use to advance a potentially first-in-class oral GLP-1 receptor agonist. Several other biotechs have managed to raise hefty sums this year, including Kardigan’s $300 million Series A for cardiovascular drug development and Ouro’s $120-million launch to reset the immune system.

Funding Pipeline Cancer
Tristan Manalac
Tristan Manalac Tristan Manalac
Tristan is an independent science writer based in Metro Manila, with more than eight years of experience writing about medicine, biotech and science. He can be reached at tristan.manalac@biospace.com, tristan@tristanmanalac.com or on LinkedIn.
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Podcast
Trump’s Pharma Tariffs, Another GLP-1 Compounding Lawsuit, Bluebird’s Bailout, More
February 26, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
External view of the U.S. Capitol building
Government
Congress Re-Introduces EPIC Act to Remove IRA’s ‘Pill Penalty’
February 26, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Deviation from the plan, path or norms. Choosing an alternative way, changing the plans and flexibility.
Pipeline
Kiniksa Axes Sjögren’s Program, AstraZeneca-Licensed Antibody in Cardio Pivot
February 26, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Achieve goal concept art collage. Rising arrow chart and halftone hand pointing to center of dartboard. Business goal, achieve targets, success. Trendy modern retro vector illustration
Neuroscience
Emalex Heads to FDA After Phase III Tourette Syndrome Win
February 26, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac