Varian Announces Future-Focused, Integrated Microwave Ablation Ecosystem with IntelliBlate

PALO ALTO, Calif., July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Varian, a Siemens Healthineers company, announces receipt of 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its IntelliBlate microwave ablation system, intended for ablation of soft tissue. Designed to provide clinicians with greater predictability, precision, and control during their procedures, IntelliBlate serves as the cornerstone of a future-focused, integrated ecosystem for microwave ablation.

IntelliBlate produces large, controlled spherical ablation zones for predictable treatment delivery. With the option to utilize a single or dual probes – each with linked or independent controls – IntelliBlate delivers the versatility to meet the unique clinical needs of each patient. Precision and control are amplified by the Ximitry probe, which enables innovative features such as Laser Disk Alignment and intuitive LED indicators.

The compact, versatile design and intuitive interface of IntelliBlate delivers a portable and flexible system that reduces barriers for this important treatment method. Modular elements provide the flexibility for clinicians to expand their treatment capabilities to meet changing clinical demands, all while keeping control over operational efficiency throughout the ablation procedure.

“IntelliBlate combines the features our customers say are most important for an efficient, integrated solution to seek improved levels of performance in microwave ablation,” says Dr. David Hahn, Vice President and Chief Medical Officer, Varian Interventional Solutions. “This innovative system brings new versatility in treatment options, fueling clinician-driven innovation to tackle a wide variety of cases. Real-time monitoring and treatment information at the tissue level aim to further empower care teams with the confidence to deliver highly personalized care to patients.”

The ability of IntelliBlate to act as a comprehensive microwave ablation ecosystem is the result of deep collaboration between Varian and clinical experts during the design and development process. With future plans to connect intelligent therapeutic technologies and image-guided innovations in a single platform, IntelliBlate aims to provide clinicians with even greater predictability of probe placement, treatment delivery, and procedural confirmation.

“I’m excited to see that the development collaboration between Varian and physicians resulted in the inclusion of much needed features intended to improve the intervention for clinicians and patients,” says Dr. Venkatesh (Kavi) Krishnasamy, Director of Interventional Oncology at University of Alabama Birmingham. “From their holistic design approach, it is clear they worked closely with clinicians when developing IntelliBlate to meet our daily needs. I look forward to the future integration of this Varian treatment delivery system and Siemens Healthineers imaging technology for continuous support from leading industry partners.”

Ablation techniques – including microwave ablation – represent minimally invasive alternatives to surgery. Microwave ablation achieves its results by delivering focused energy to localized disease sites to destroy soft tissue, and is an increasingly important part of a comprehensive portfolio of cancer care options.

The IntelliBlate solution is the latest example of Varian’s commitment to becoming a leading innovator in interventional solutions through continued investment in groundbreaking technology. Together with Siemens Healthineers, we are committed to continued development of an integrated approach to microwave ablation that connects innovative therapy technologies and image-guided solutions.

