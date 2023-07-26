United Therapeutics Corporation to Report Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results Before the Market Opens on Wednesday, August 2, 2023

SILVER SPRING, Md. & RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- United Therapeutics Corporation (Nasdaq: UTHR), announced today that it will report its second quarter 2023 financial results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 2, 2023.

United Therapeutics will host a public webcast Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The webcast will be accessible via United Therapeutics’ website at https://ir.unither.com/events-and-presentations. A rebroadcast of the webcast will be available for one week and can be accessed at the same location.

United Therapeutics: Enabling Inspiration

At United Therapeutics, our vision and mission are one. We use our enthusiasm, creativity, and persistence to innovate for the unmet medical needs of our patients and to benefit our other stakeholders. We are bold and unconventional. We have fun, we do good. We are the first publicly-traded biotech or pharmaceutical company to take the form of a public benefit corporation (PBC). Our public benefit purpose is to provide a brighter future for patients through (a) the development of novel pharmaceutical therapies; and (b) technologies that expand the availability of transplantable organs.

You can learn more about what it means to be a PBC here: unither.com/PBC.

