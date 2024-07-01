U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Approves FoundationOne®Liquid CDx as a Companion Diagnostic for AKEEGA® (niraparib and abiraterone acetate) for Patients with BRCA-Positive Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer

Foundation Medicine’s liquid biopsy test can now be used in addition to its tissue biopsy test, FoundationOne®CDx, to identify more patients for whom AKEEGA® may be appropriate

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Foundation Medicine, Inc. today announced that it has received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for FoundationOne®Liquid CDx to be used as a companion diagnostic for AKEEGA® (niraparib and abiraterone acetate) from Janssen Biotech, Inc, a Johnson & Johnson company, the first and only FDA-approved dual-action tablet combining PARP inhibition and hormone therapy for the treatment of adult patients with deleterious or suspected deleterious BRCA-mutated metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC).1 This decision from the FDA follows the approval of FoundationOne®CDx, Foundation Medicine’s tissue-based comprehensive genomic profiling (CGP) test, for the same therapy and indication in August 2023.

Prostate cancer is one of the most common cancers in men.2 BRCA1- or BRCA2-mutated mCRPC is a particularly aggressive form of the disease,3 occurring in approximately 11% of diagnoses.4 Despite progress in developing new treatment options for this condition, BRCA1- or BRCA2-mutated mCRPC remains difficult to treat and patients often face a poor prognosis.5

While some BRCA1 and BRCA2 mutations are germline, somatic mutations are more common.4 While tumor tissue testing is the gold standard for identifying patients with BRCA1 or BRCA2 mutations in prostate cancer, not all patients with mCRPC have sufficient tumor tissue available for testing.6 With this approval, healthcare providers can now leverage a minimally invasive liquid biopsy to identify additional patients with BRCA mutations who may benefit from AKEEGA®.

“We know how challenging it can be to obtain a tissue sample for testing in advanced cancers such as mCRPC, making liquid biopsy an incredibly important tool in a provider’s toolbox for the development of personalized treatment plans for their patients,” said Mia Levy, M.D., Ph.D., chief medical officer at Foundation Medicine. “The approval of our liquid biopsy test, along with the previous approval for our tissue biopsy test, will enable more patients to access this important therapy option. Additionally, with the ability to leverage a liquid-based test and reflex to a tissue-based test if needed, healthcare providers can feel confident they have accurate genomic information at their fingertips to guide treatment decisions for patients.”

From a simple blood sample, FoundationOne Liquid CDx analyzes more than 300 cancer-related genes to provide genomic insights. The test has several companion diagnostic indications across non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), prostate cancer, breast cancer, and colorectal cancer, plus a pan tumor indication specific to NTRK1/2/3 fusions.

With today’s approval, Foundation Medicine is the only company that has five FDA-approved companion diagnostic indications for prostate cancer.7 Foundation Medicine is the global leader in companion diagnostic approvals. The company has 60% of all U.S. companion diagnostic approvals for next-generation sequencing (NGS) testing.8

“Men with aggressive prostate cancer need and deserve more options,” said Courtney Bugler, President and CEO of ZERO Prostate Cancer. “We applaud Foundation Medicine’s liquid biopsy test because it empowers patients and families with more tools that can potentially help them lead longer, fuller lives.”

Foundation Medicine® and FoundationOne® are registered trademarks of Foundation Medicine, Inc.

About Foundation Medicine: Your Essential Partner in Cancer Care

Foundation Medicine is a pioneer in molecular profiling for cancer, working to shape the future of clinical care and research. We collaborate with a broad range of partners across the cancer community and strive to set the standard for quality, scientific excellence, and regulatory leadership. Our deep understanding of cancer biology helps physicians make informed treatment decisions for their patients and empowers researchers to develop new medicines. Every day, we are driven to help our partners find answers and take action, enabling more people around the world to benefit from precision cancer care. For more information, please visit us on www.FoundationMedicine.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

About FoundationOne®CDx

FoundationOne®CDx is a next-generation sequencing based in vitro diagnostic device for detection of substitutions, insertion and deletion alterations (indels), and copy number alterations (CNAs) in 324 genes and select gene rearrangements, as well as genomic signatures including microsatellite instability (MSI) and tumor mutational burden (TMB) using DNA isolated from formalin-fixed, paraffin-embedded (FFPE) tumor tissue specimens. FoundationOne CDx is for prescription use only and is intended as a companion diagnostic to identify patients who may benefit from treatment with certain targeted therapies in accordance with their approved therapeutic product labeling. Additionally, FoundationOne CDx is intended to provide tumor mutation profiling to be used by qualified health care professionals in accordance with professional guidelines in oncology for patients with solid malignant neoplasms. Use of the test does not guarantee a patient will be matched to a treatment. A negative result does not rule out the presence of an alteration. Some patients may require a biopsy. For a full list of targeted therapies for which FoundationOne CDx is indicated as a companion diagnostic, please visit www.F1CDxLabel.com

About FoundationOne®Liquid CDx

FoundationOne®Liquid CDx is a qualitative next generation sequencing based in vitro diagnostic test for prescription use only that uses targeted high throughput hybridization-based capture technology to analyze 324 genes utilizing circulating cell-free DNA (cfDNA) isolated from plasma derived from anti-coagulated peripheral whole blood of advanced cancer patients. The test is FDA-approved to report short variants in over 300 genes and is a companion diagnostic to identify patients who may benefit from treatment with specific therapies (listed in Table 1 of the Intended Use) in accordance with the approved therapeutic product labeling. Additional genomic findings may be reported and are not prescriptive or conclusive for labeled use of any specific therapeutic product. Use of the test does not guarantee a patient will be matched to a treatment. A negative result does not rule out the presence of an alteration. Patients who are negative for companion diagnostic mutations should be reflexed to tumor tissue testing and genomic alteration status confirmed using an FDA-approved tumor tissue test, if feasible. For the complete label, including companion diagnostic indications and complete risk information, please visit www.F1LCDxLabel.com.

