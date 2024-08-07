U.S. Digital Health Market Size to Reach USD 487.76 Billion By 2033

According to Nova one advisor, the U.S. digital health market size was valued at USD 81.45 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 487.76 billion by 2034, registering a CAGR of 19.6 % from 2024 to 2034. North America dominated the market with the largest revenue share of 38.45% in 2023

The U.S. digital health market refers to the use of digital technologies, such as health information systems, electronic health records, telemedicine platforms, wearable devices, and mobile apps, to improve health outcomes, patient engagement, and healthcare delivery. The supporting conditions for enhanced internet connectivity and digital healthcare services to offer healthcare services using digital paths are expected to enhance the market growth.

In addition, the increasing adoption of smartphones and mobile, the rising adoption of machine learning, artificial intelligence, and the Internet of Things in the healthcare industry, and the rising enhancement in internet connectivity are expected to drive the market growth. Furthermore, AI-driven automation helps improve efficiency, reducing healthcare operational costs and optimizing administrative tasks. These technological advancements increase accessibility to healthcare services and enhance the quality of care through remote monitoring solutions and telemedicine platforms.

Based on technology, the telehealth care segment led the market share of 43.2% in 2023, due to the high adoption of digital communication technologies, such as mHealth telehealth

Based on component, the services component segment accounted for the maximum revenue share 37.8% in 2023 due to the increased adoption of digital healthcare platforms coupled with the high demand for installation, maintenance, and training & development services

Based on application, the diabetes segment dominated the market with the largest share in 2023 and is expected to register the fastest growth over the forecast period. The obesity segment is the second largest in application area of the digital health market, owing to the increasing cases of obesity.

Based on end-use, the patient segment held the largest revenue share share of 34.15% in 2023 and is expected to witness the fastest CAGR from 2024 to 2033, owing to the increasing patient populations

Digital health solutions, such as wearable devices, mobile health apps, electronic health records, and telemedicine are transforming the healthcare industry by enhancing real-time monitoring, personalization, and accessibility. The growing investment in telemedicine and telehealth and the increasing geriatric population are further expected to drive the market growth.

In addition, the increasing focus on introducing digital devices by major market players, the rising adoption of digital devices across the population for health monitoring, and the rising adoption of digital technology for the treatment and diagnosis of various diseases across healthcare providers are further expected to drive the growth of the U.S. digital health market during the forecast period.

The rising enhancement in internet connectivity to fuel the market growth

The enhancement of internet connectivity has become a major driver in driving the market for the US digital health market. Healthcare services are increasingly being delivered digitally and remotely with the adoption of high-speed internet access, combined with advancements in the Internet of Things and mobile technology. By enabling the exchange of electronic health records, remote monitoring of vital signs, and telemedicine consultations between healthcare providers in real-time, connectivity revolutionizes patient care. Patients in underserved and remote areas gain access to medical and specialists’ expertise and benefit from continuous monitoring of chronic diseases and the convenience of virtual appointments. The market for U.S. digital health is poised for further growth, as internet connectivity continuous to advance. These factors are expected to drive the growth of the U.S. digital health market.

However, data security concerns may restrain the market growth.

Data security concerns create significant obstacles to the growth of the market. The amount of sensitive personal health information being stored and transmitted electronically has surged, with wearable health devices, the adoption of telemedicine, and increasing digitization of telemedicine. However, this adoption of data also creates serious concerns about security and privacy. Instances of unauthorized access, hacking, and data breaches of health information have raised challenges. Healthcare providers and patients worry about the potential exploitation and misuse of their sensitive data, causing the corrosion of trust in digital health sectors. These factors are expected to restrain the growth of the U.S. digital health market.

Increasing demand for remote patient monitoring services to revolutionize the market growth

By revolutionizing healthcare delivery, remote patient monitoring services are instrumental in driving market growth. These services support digital technologies to remotely transmit and collect patient data and allow healthcare professionals to monitor the health condition of patients. By enabling timely interventions, early detection of health problems, and continuous monitoring, ultimately reducing healthcare costs and improving patient outcomes, RPM enhances patient care. Remote patient monitoring addresses the increasing need for proactive and efficient healthcare management, with an increasing aging population and the prevalence of chronic diseases. In addition, advancements in telecommunication technologies, sensors, and wearable devices have improved the accessibility and effectiveness of RPM. These factors are expected to enhance the growth of the U.S. digital health market.

The digital healthcare revolution in the U.S.

In the U.S., the digital revolution in healthcare is marching rapidly forward and driven by financial incentives and federal government regulations. The elevating communication among payers, patients, and healthcare providers, increasing healthcare treatment efficiency, lowering its economic impact and cost, and rising technological innovations are expected to drive the growth of the U.S. digital health market in the United States.

· For instance, In October 2023, a Digital Health Advisory Committee was launched by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). To address some of the bigger issues in digital health, they brought together external experts across disciplines such as the effective use of artificial intelligence/ machine learning (AI/ML) and product interoperability.

By Component, the services led the market.

By Component, the services segment dominated the U.S. digital health market in 2023. The need for services that motivate the integration of digital health is increasing along with the need for easily accessible and effective healthcare solutions. The demand for service providers that provide associated services and telehealth platforms is increasing. These factors are expected to drive the growth of the service segment.

By technology type, the telehealthcare segment led the market.

The telehealthcare segment dominated the market share in 2023. To receive care due to telehealth, patients no longer need to travel or wait for regular healthcare facilities. Telehealthcare is more affordable for doctors and patients due to its services reducing overhead related to maintaining physical facilities. These factors are driving the telehealthcare segment in the market.

By End-use the patient segment led the market.

The patient segment held the largest share of 34.15% in 2023 and is expected to witness the fastest CAGR from 2024 to 2033. The growth is attributed to the increased awareness of health management and patient-centered care. Digital health technologies have transformed the healthcare landscape, empowering patients with remote monitoring tools, self-management capabilities, and readily available health information. For instance, in February 2024, Samsung Electronics received the De Novo approval from the U.S. FDA for the Samsung Health Monitor app’s sleep apnea feature. It detects sleep apnea through the Samsung Galaxy Watch and phone.

The providers segment holds a significant share of the U.S. digital health industry and is expected to maintain its market share over the forecast period. The extensive uptake of advanced technologies like digital therapeutics and telemedicine drives the market growth. Healthcare providers are progressively utilizing digital solutions to provide remote consultations, personalized treatment strategies, and evidence-backed therapies beyond conventional care environments. Incorporating digital tools enables providers to deliver more convenient and customized care, ultimately enhancing patient outcomes.

· In January 2024, A new digital healthcare experience for patients in the U.S. living with diabetes, migraine, and obesity, LillyDirect was launched by Eli Lilly and Company. LillyDirect provides disease management resources, such as direct home delivery, tailored support, and access to independent healthcare providers of select Lilly medicines through third-party pharmacy dispensing services.

· In November 2023, a virtual chronic pain management program, Fern Health, and a pioneering force in digital therapeutics (DTx) experiences, BehaVR announced the signing of an agreement to create a new digital care management solution for chronic pain and merge their businesses in the United States.

· In January 2024, Aptar Digital Health, a global expert in Software as a Medical Device (SaMD), digital Patient Support Programs (PSPs) and disease management solutions, today announced a collaboration with Moffitt Cancer Center, a leading U.S. cancer care and research institution, to conduct a clinical evaluation of Oleena®, Aptar Digital Health’s digital therapeutic (DTx) for the management of symptoms in cancer care, which is authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and CE Marked.

Major players, such as Apple, Inc.; Google, Inc.; and Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.; prioritize mergers, acquisitions, technological partnerships, and product innovations to address the growing demand for digital healthcare platforms. Intense competition is evident among these players, with established leaders concentrating on expanding their product portfolios through strategic collaborations, partnerships, and the introduction of new products.

This report forecasts revenue growth at country levels and provides an analysis of the latest trends in each of the segments from 2021 to 2033. For this study, Nova one advisor, Inc. has segmented the U.S. digital health market report based on technology, component, application, and end-use:

