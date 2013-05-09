TriLink BioTechnologies Announces Worldwide License With QuantiBact A/S, Copenhagen, Denmark

Staying up-to-date has never been simpler. Sign up for the free GenePool newsletter today!

SAN DIEGO, May 9, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- TriLink BioTechnologies, Inc. (TriLink, www.trilinkbiotech.com), a leader in manufacturing high quality oligonucleotides, nucleoside triphosphates and mRNA, announced that it has signed a licensing agreement with QuantiBact A/S (QuantiBact, www.quantibact.com) to offer twisted intercalating nucleic acid (TINA) modified oligos.

TINA molecules are intercalators placed at the 5' end of primers to stabilize duplex formation. Their unique properties improve the sensitivity and specificity of endpoint and real-time PCR. TINA may find applications wherever an enhanced Tm is required such as triplex formation or potentially even gene silencing.

“At QuantiBact we strive to make our technologies available throughout the research and diagnostic communities. We appreciate being able to work with dedicated companies that hold high recognition in the market place. The market position as well as in depth knowledge of nucleic acids embedded within TriLink will enable us to further reach our goal,” says Palle Schelde, CEO, Managing Director, QuantiBact.

“At TriLink we pride ourselves on our quality and our ability to handle unique nucleic acid modifications. This makes us an ideal manufacturer of TINA oligos,” stated Richard Hogrefe, Ph.D., President and CEO of TriLink. “We are excited to work with the great folks at QuantiBact and see how this technology might advance molecular diagnostics.”

TINA modified oligonucleotides will be available from TriLink in June, 2013. Visit www.trilinkbiotech.com/TINA for the most up-to date information.

About QuantiBact

QuantiBact develops novel generic nucleic acid tools for research and diagnostic use. The objective of the technology is to minimize turnaround time of diagnostic procedures, increased sensitivity and fidelity of quantification. Furthermore the technology enables complex PCR multiplexing as well as utilization of crude sample material. The generic nature of the technology allows application in a broad variety of research and diagnostic applications. QuantiBact was founded on the nucleic acid intercalator research carried out at University of Southern Denmark, Odense and Hvidovre Hospital, Copenhagen. For more information, visit their website at www.quantibact.com.

About TriLink

TriLink manufactures custom oligonucleotides, modified nucleoside triphosphates and CleanAmp PCR products for the diagnostic and OEM markets. In addition, custom chemistry, long RNA transcript synthesis and contract research services and ISO/QSR compliant cGMP production facilities are offered. TriLink’s solutions help advance drug discovery and biomedical research. Founded in 1996, TriLink is a privately held firm based in San Diego, California and employs approximately 50 scientists and other professionals. For more information about the firm and products, visit our web site at www.trilinkbiotech.com.

