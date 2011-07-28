TriLink BioTechnologies Announces License Agreement with Lucigen Corporation

SAN DIEGO, July 28, 2011 /PRNewswire/ -- TriLink BioTechnologies, Inc. (TriLink) and Lucigen Corporation (Lucigen) announced today that the two companies have signed a licensing agreement for the use of TriLink’s CleanAmp dNTPs in Lucigen’s new Taq98 Hot Start 2X MasterMix.

TriLink’s CleanAmp dNTPs are an innovative approach to Hot Start PCR. By simply replacing the standard dNTPs in a PCR assay with CleanAmp dNTPs, a Hot Start reaction can be achieved. This universal approach to high stringency PCR offers a cost effective method to vastly reduce mis-priming, primer dimer formation and other common deleterious off-target effects in PCR.

Lucigen has offered its popular EconoTaq® DNA Polymerase and EconoTaq® PLUS 2X Master Mixes for several years, garnering a reputation for robustness and cost effectiveness. As part of their mission to simplify genomic research, Lucigen has developed the new Taq98 Hot Start 2X Master Mix for customers seeking to amplify difficult DNA templates, including targets with >70% GC content. The product is expected to be available for sale in mid-August.

“We believe Taq98 represents a great combination of performance, ease-of-use, and value for the customer. The addition of the Hot Start feature has significantly increased the market for this product,” stated Jeff Williams, Lucigen President.

“We have found that CleanAmp dNTPs improve the performance of a number of thermostable DNA polymerases, allowing for simple conversion of any assay to a Hot Start version. We are pleased to find synergy between TriLink’s CleanAmp dNTPs and Lucigen’s amplification product line,” said Dr. Natasha Paul, TriLink Scientific Investigator.

“CleanAmp dNTPs are a unique molecular biology tool. As an alternative approach to Hot Start PCR, CleanAmp opens new doors for innovation. We are very pleased to be able to work with Lucigen to develop novel products with our combined technologies,” commented TriLink CEO, Dr. Richard Hogrefe.

About TriLink

TriLink manufactures custom oligonucleotides, modified nucleoside triphosphates and CleanAmp PCR products for the research, diagnostic and OEM markets. In addition, custom chemistry, contract research services and ISO/QSR compliant cGMP production facilities are offered. TriLink’s solutions help advance drug discovery and biomedical research. Founded in 1996, TriLink is a privately held firm based in San Diego, California and employs approximately 80 scientists and other professionals. For more information about the firm and products, call 858-546-0004, email info@trilinkbiotech.com, or visit our web site at www.trilinkbiotech.com.

About Lucigen

Located in Middleton, WI, Lucigen delivers advanced molecular biology products and services to life scientists by inventing solutions to the most difficult problems in DNA cloning, amplification, and protein expression. With a focus on simplifying genomic research, Lucigen offers a wide selection of cloning kits, competent cells, and enzymes that enable scientists to quickly and easily complete even the most challenging molecular biology experiments. For more information about the firm and products, call 888-575-9695, email Lucigen@lucigen.com, or visit our website at www.lucigen.com.

SOURCE TriLink BioTechnologies, Inc.