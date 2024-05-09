SUBSCRIBE
Theratechnologies Reports on its Annual Meeting of Shareholders - May 09, 2024

May 9, 2024 | 
Theratechnologies Inc., a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies, reported the voting results from its annual meeting of shareholders held in a virtual-only setting.

MONTREAL, May 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Theratechnologies Inc. (“Theratechnologies” or the “Company”) (TSX: TH) (NASDAQ: THTX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies, reported the voting results from its annual meeting of shareholders held today in a virtual-only setting.

Shareholders proceeded to elect the below candidates to the Company’s Board of Directors for a one-year term and appointed KPMG LLP as the Company’s auditors for the current fiscal year. All candidates proposed for the position of director were elected in the following proportion:

FOR % FOR ABSTENTION % ABSTENTION
Joseph Arena 22,405,047 93.09 % 1,663,754 6.91 %
Frank Holler 21,008,601 87.29 % 3,060,200 12.71 %
Paul Lévesque 20,966,427 87.11 % 3,102,374 12.89 %
Andrew Molson 21,067,050 87.53 % 3,001,751 12.47 %
Dawn Svoronos 20,964,213 87.10 % 3,104,588 2.90 %
Elina Tea 21,734,254 90.30 % 2,334,547 9.70 %
Dale Weil 21,009,681 87.29 % 3,059,120 12.71 %
Jordan Zwick 23,107,383 96.01 % 961,418 3.99 %

Frank Holler will now act as Chair of the Board of Directors of the Company.

About Theratechnologies

Theratechnologies (TSX: TH) (NASDAQ: THTX) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies addressing unmet medical needs. Further information about Theratechnologies is available on the Company’s website at www.theratech.com, on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov. Follow Theratechnologies on Linkedin and X (formerly Twitter).

Contacts:

Investor inquiries:
Philippe Dubuc
Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
pdubuc@theratech.com
1-438-315-6608

Media inquiries:
Julie Schneiderman
Senior Director, Communications & Corporate Affairs
communications@theratech.com
1-514-336-7800


