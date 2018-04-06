Terracon Announces Healthcare Sector Market Launch

OLATHE, Kan., April 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Terracon is pleased to announce the formal launch of its healthcare sector. Decades of experience in healthcare facilities has led Terracon to organize its services around the needs of thousands of healthcare clients nationwide. Watch launch video: http://ow.ly/Yycf30j4Wup.

“Healthcare is a local business. Terracon is rooted in the communities where we live and work, but we also have a national footprint that positions us to assist our clients wherever and whenever they need us,” said Laura Reinbold, P.E., Terracon national director of healthcare. “Our clients serve the most vulnerable populations, and they can rely on us to be an experienced, nimble partner.”

In 2017, Terracon completed more than 3,000 healthcare projects, generating $23 million in revenue. Projects included improvements and compliance for existing facilities, as well as consulting for new facilities.

With its network of offices, accredited laboratories, and exploration fleets, Terracon acts quickly to meet client needs for each stage of a facility’s life cycle, including:

Acquisition and development - environmental site assessments, natural and cultural resources, site investigation, property condition assessments, and report of expected geotechnical conditions (REGC)

New construction and dependable structures - geotechnical consulting, special inspections and investigations, construction consulting, structural and materials assessments, concrete/soils, steel/masonry, and foundation observation

Optimized building performance - building enclosure, including commissioning (BECx and Cx), energy audits, and system diagnostics; and facility condition assessments

Safe environments - Asbestos and other hazardous material assessment, industrial hygiene, regulatory compliance, and remediation

Portfolio management - single point of contact for challenges across networks of buildings; and a multi-facility approach to asset management, facilities consulting, operations and maintenance, and compliance monitoring

Terracon is an employee-owned engineering consulting firm with more than 4,000 employees providing environmental, facilities, geotechnical, and materials services from more than 140 offices with services available in all 50 states. Terracon currently ranks 30th on Engineering News-Record’s list of Top 500 Design Firms. For additional information about Terracon, visit terracon.com/healthcare.