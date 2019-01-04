Tenax Therapeutics to Present at Biotech Showcase Investor Conference

MORRISVILLE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (TENX), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on identifying and developing drugs that address diseases with high unmet medical need, today announced that the Company will participate in Biotech Showcase Investor Conference in San Francisco, which takes place January 7-9, 2019. Anthony DiTonno, Chief Executive Officer of Tenax, is scheduled to present on Wednesday, January 9 at 9:30 a.m. Pacific Time.

Biotech Showcase™ is an investor conference devoted to providing private and public biotechnology and life sciences companies with an opportunity to present to, and meet with, investors and pharmaceutical executives in one place during the course of one of the industry’s largest annual healthcare investor conferences. Investors and biopharmaceutical executives from around the world gather in San Francisco during this bellwether week which sets the tone for the coming year.

Now in its eleventh year, this rapidly growing conference features multiple tracks of presenting companies, plenary sessions, workshops, networking, and an opportunity to schedule one-to-one meetings.

In addition to biopharmaceutical and life science company executives, Biotech Showcase delegates include investors in private and public companies, sector analysts, bankers and industry professionals.

About Tenax Therapeutics

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc., is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on identifying and developing drugs that address diseases with high unmet medical need. The Company has a world-class scientific team including recognized global experts in pulmonary hypertension. The Company owns the North American rights to develop and commercialize levosimendan and has initiated a Phase 2 clinical trial for the use of levosimendan in the treatment of Pulmonary Hypertension associated with Heart Failure and preserved Ejection Fraction (PH-HFpEF). For more information, visit www.tenaxthera.com.

About Levosimendan

Levosimendan is a calcium sensitizer that works through a unique triple mechanism of action. It initially was developed for intravenous use in hospitalized patients with acutely decompensated heart failure. It was discovered and developed by Orion Pharma, Orion Corporation of Espoo Finland, and is currently approved in over 60 countries for this indication and not available in the United States. Tenax Therapeutics acquired the North American rights to develop and commercialize levosimendan from Phyxius Pharma, Inc.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements by the Company that involve risks and uncertainties and reflect the Company’s judgment as of the date of this release. The forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to matters beyond the Company’s control that could lead to delays in the clinical study, new product introductions and customer acceptance of these new products; matters beyond the Company’s control that could impact the Company’s continued compliance with Nasdaq listing requirements; the impact of management changes on the Company’s business and unanticipated charges, costs and expenditures not currently contemplated that may occur as a result of management changes; and other risks and uncertainties as described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in its annual report on Form 10-K filed on April 2, 2018, as well as its other filings with the SEC. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements beyond the date of this release. Statements in this press release regarding management’s future expectations, beliefs, goals, plans or prospects constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

