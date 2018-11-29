TE Connectivity Invests in Strategic Partnership with FIRST to Increase STEM Access for All Students

“FIRST is proud to recognize TE Connectivity as a Strategic Partner. TE’s decades-long support is indicative of our shared commitment to increasing access to and participation in technology and engineering for all,” said Donald E. Bossi, president of FIRST. “Research shows that students who participate in our programs become more interested in doing well in school, taking more challenging math and science courses, and going to college. Together, we’ll work toward ensuring all students have the opportunity to build real-world problem-solving and teamwork skills that are so critical to success in our modern workforce.”

During the 2017-2018 season, TE Connectivity provided direct support for 90 FIRST teams, a 33 percent increase over the previous season; event support in North Carolina and in the mid-Atlantic region; sponsorship of the FIRST Championship; and college scholarships to four FIRST high school senior students. In 2018, TE was also a top-tier sponsor of the FIRST Global Challenge in Mexico City.

TE began supporting FIRST 20 years ago when a few engineers at its North Carolina facilities volunteered with local FIRST® Robotics Competition teams and donated parts. Since then, TE has grown to more than 300 employees serving as mentors and volunteers with FIRST, providing direct support to approximately 90 teams annually, and providing TE products through the robot kit of parts program.

Using robotics competitions as the vehicle to spark interest and self-motivation in students, FIRST helps students channel their raw curiosity to think critically and seek ways to improve the world around them. FIRST teams apply their skills to real-world challenges – from developing innovative engineering solutions to learning about product design, marketing, communication, and development.

“At TE, we believe in building strong communities and encouraging young people to pursue STEM and technical careers. FIRST inspires the next generation of innovators and TE is honored to be a Strategic Partner with FIRST,” said Kathleen Ambrose, vice president of global government affairs and corporate responsibility at TE. “We appreciate both the effectiveness of FIRST programs and the volume and diversity of FIRST participants. We are excited to be recognized as a Strategic Partner and look forward to seeing the continued success of FIRST and its many talented students.”

TE is one of more than 20 other companies (including one federal agency) that have achieved the top-tier level for sponsorship of FIRST. Together, these Strategic Partners provide significant funding, mentorship, volunteerism, equipment, and more to enhance the reach and overall impact of FIRST.

For more information about FIRST programs and sponsorship opportunities, please contact development@firstinspires.org.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. is a $14 billion global technology and manufacturing leader creating a safer, sustainable, productive, and connected future. For more than 75 years, our connectivity and sensor solutions, proven in the harshest environments, have enabled advancements in transportation, industrial applications, medical technology, energy, data communications, and the home. With 80,000 employees, including more than 8,000 engineers, working alongside customers in approximately 140 countries, TE ensures that EVERY CONNECTION COUNTS. Learn more at www.te.com and on LinkedIn, Facebook, WeChat and Twitter.

About FIRST®

Accomplished inventor Dean Kamen founded FIRST® (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology) in 1989 to inspire an appreciation of science and technology in young people. Based in Manchester, N.H., FIRST designs accessible, innovative programs to build self-confidence, knowledge, and life skills while motivating young people to pursue opportunities in science, technology, and engineering. With support from over 200 of the Fortune 500 companies and more than $80 million in college scholarships, the not-for-profit organization hosts the FIRST® Robotics Competition for students in Grades 9-12; FIRST® Tech Challenge for Grades 7-12; FIRST®LEGO® League for Grades 4-8; and FIRST® LEGO® League Jr. for Grades K-4. Gracious Professionalism® is a way of doing things that encourages high-quality work, emphasizes the value of others, and respects individuals and the community. To learn more about FIRST, go to www.firstinspires.org.

