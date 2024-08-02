SUBSCRIBE
Syra Health To Discuss Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

August 2, 2024 | 
1 min read

Conference call will be held on Thursday, August 8 at 9:00 AM ET

CARMEL, Ind., Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Syra Health Corp. (NASDAQ: SYRA), (“Syra Health” or the “Company”), a healthcare technology company powering better health by providing meaningful solutions, announced today that it will report financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2024, on Thursday, August 8, 2024, before the market opens. The Company has scheduled a conference call that same day, August 8, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. ET, to review the results.

Interested parties can access the conference call via Internet webcast, which is available in the Investors section of the Company’s website at http://www.syrahealth.com/ir/presentations/q2-2024-earnings-call.

Investors who would like to submit a question to be addressed on the call should email the question to shamsian@lythampartners.com.

A webcast replay will be available in the Investors section of the Company’s website at http://www.syrahealth.com/ir/presentations/q2-2024-earnings-call.

ABOUT SYRA HEALTH

Syra Health is a healthcare technology company powering better health in challenging areas such as behavioral and mental health, digital health, and population health, by providing innovative services and technology products. Syra Health’s offerings are centered on prevention, improved access, and affordable care. Syra Health supplies its solutions to payers, providers, life sciences organizations, academic institutions, and the government. For more information, please visit www.syrahealth.com.

Contact

For Media Inquiries:

Christine Drury

Communications and Marketing Director

Syra Health

463-345-5180

christined@syrahealth.com

For Investor Inquiries:

Ben Shamsian

Vice President

Lytham Partners, LLC

646-829-9701

shamsian@lythampartners.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/syra-health-to-discuss-second-quarter-2024-financial-results-302212436.html

SOURCE Syra Health

Indiana Earnings
