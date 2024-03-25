Syra Health Announces Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2023 Financial Results. Projects 2024 Revenue Growth of 64% to 100%.

Conference call will be held today, Monday, March 25 at 9:00am ET CARMEL, Ind., March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Syra Health Corp. (NASDAQ: SYRA), (“Syra Health” or the “Company”), a healthcare consulting company with a mission to improve healthcare by providing innovative services and technology solutions, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2023. 2023 Financial Highlights 2023 revenue of $5.5 million compared to $5.6 million in 2022.

compared to in 2022. Business units excluding Healthcare Workforce grew 250% and comprised 23% of total revenues in 2023, versus only 6% in 2022.

Population Health, driven by demand for epidemiology services, had revenues of $715,499 , an increase of more than 125% compared to 2022.

, an increase of more than 125% compared to 2022. Digital Health, driven by sales of the Company’s SyraBot product, had revenues of $515,250 marking its first year of revenues.

marking its first year of revenues. Gross profit margin increased 670 bps to 25.6% compared to 18.9% in 2022.

December 31, 2023 ending cash balance of $3.3 million and no long-term debt. 2024 Financial Outlook The Company expects full-year 2024 revenue of $9 to $11 million , representing a growth of 64%-100% versus 2023.

to , representing a growth of 64%-100% versus 2023. Guidance does not include any potential revenues from Caduceus Healthcare with regards to the recently announced Federal Influx Care Facilities contract. Recent Operational Highlights Secured a five-year $4.75 million contract with the District of Columbia’s Department of Behavioral Health (DBH), to support DBH’s mental health initiatives, including its Supported Employment Program and Comprehensive Psychiatric Emergency Program.

contract with the Department of Behavioral Health (DBH), to support DBH’s mental health initiatives, including its Supported Employment Program and Comprehensive Psychiatric Emergency Program. Secured a one-year contract with a national healthcare organization worth $660,000 to provide Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set (HEDIS®) outreach and support services essential for fostering positive health outcomes and reducing costs.

to provide Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set (HEDIS®) outreach and support services essential for fostering positive health outcomes and reducing costs. Secured a one-year $450,000 contract for epidemiology services with the Shelby County Health Department in Tennessee , with two additional one-year renewal options, bringing the total potential value of the contract to $1.35 million .

contract for epidemiology services with the Shelby County Health Department in , with two additional one-year renewal options, bringing the total potential value of the contract to . Announced that it has been selected as a subcontractor for a contract awarded to Caduceus Healthcare, Inc. by the federal Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), Administration for Families and Children (ACR), Office of Refugee Resettlement (ORR) Medical Staffing and Support, valued at $75 billion .

. Launched Syrenity, a mental health product that proactively identifies the negative factors impacting mental health and integrates telehealth for mental health treatment.

Launched CarePlus, an electronic medical record (EMR) system designed specifically for small to mid-sized healthcare organizations. CarePlus is an easy-to-use, secure, and scalable platform that allows for streamlining clinical workflows and integrating labs, radiology, and telehealth.

In September 2023 , successfully closed on its IPO and began trading on the NASDAQ. Management Commentary Dr. Deepika Vuppalanchi, CEO of Syra Health, said “We are continuing to make progress on our growth objectives. The demand for our services remains strong and we believe we are properly positioned to take advantage. Our financial guidance reflects the growth of our business. We are continuing to diversify our revenues in terms of geography and business units. Our burgeoning business units of Population Health, Behavioral and Mental Health, Digital Health, and Health Education are seeing solid growth. These higher margin business units are becoming a larger portion of our revenue base. We are currently operating in 17 states, and we anticipate securing new business from both the private sector and ongoing federal project bids.” Sandeep Allam, Executive Chairman and President of Syra Health, said, “We are excited about our growth prospects in 2024 and beyond. We are at the early stages of accelerating growth, which has been made possible by the investments we have made in recent years in technology and our people. Our Digital Health business unit is poised for growth, driven by our innovative SyraBot and our CarePlus solutions, which we launched in 2023. In 2023 we also launched Syrenity, our evidence-based and AI-backed product focused on the prevention of behavioral and mental health concerns. Anchoring these nascent businesses units is our legacy Healthcare Workforce business unit, which continues to generate solid revenues.” 2023 Financial Results Revenue in 2023, was $5.5 million, compared to the $5.6 million reported in 2022. Strong growth in the Digital Health, Population Health, Behavioral and Mental Health, and Health Education business units were driven by new contracts as well as the launch of SyraBot. Healthcare Workforce revenue declined due to the subsiding of the COVID-19 pandemic. Gross profit margin in 2023 was 25.6%, compared to 18.9% in 2022. The increase in gross margins was due to the mix shift from Healthcare Workforce to Population Health and Digital Health that carry better margins. Total operating expenses in 2023 increased 36% to $4.3 million compared to $3.1 million in 2022. Salaries and benefits expenses increased 50% due to increased operations and added office personnel to support the Company’s IPO process and Company growth. Professional fees declined 43% due to a decrease in stock-based compensation related to outsourced professionals engaged in 2022. Selling, general and administrative expenses increased 97% due to increased operations. Depreciation expense was $48,771 compared to $14,849 in 2022, reflecting expanded office space. R&D expenses were $240,048, reflecting the development of technology-based solutions. Net Loss for 2023 was $(2.94 million) compared to $(2.12 million) in 2022. Adjusted EBITDA for 2023 was $(2.8 million) compared to $(2.1 million) in 2022. Cash on hand on December 31, 2023 was $3.3 million. Conference Call Management will hold a conference call to discuss the fiscal year’s financial results at 9:00am ET on March 25, 2024. Interested parties can listen via a live webcast, from the link available in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://ir.syrahealth.com/presentations/q4-and-full-year-2023-earnings-call A replay will be available after the call, in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://ir.syrahealth.com/presentations/q4-and-full-year-2023-earnings-call. Non-GAAP Financial Measures In addition to financial results reported in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”), we have provided the following non-GAAP financial measure in this release and the accompanying tables: adjusted EBITDA. We use this non-GAAP financial measures internally to facilitate period-to-period comparisons and analysis of our operating performance and liquidity, and believe it is useful to investors as a supplement to GAAP measures in analyzing, trending, and benchmarking the performance and value of our business. However, this measure is not intended to be a substitute for those reported in accordance with GAAP. These measures may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies, even when similar terms are used to identify such measures. For reconciliations of historical non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable financial measures under GAAP, see the table below. SYRA HEALTH CORP.

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA TO NET LOSS Net Loss $ (2,938,343) $ (2,118,165) Interest $ 53,686 $ 28,533 Depreciation $ 48,771 $ 14,849 Taxes $ 32,985 $ 14,849 EBITDA $ (2,802,901) $ (2,059,934) Adjusted EBITDA $ (2,802,901) $ (2,059,934) ABOUT SYRA HEALTH

Syra Health is a healthcare technology company addressing some of healthcare’s most significant challenges in areas such as behavioral and mental health, digital health, and population health, by providing innovative services and technology solutions. Syra Health’s products and services are centered on prevention, improved access, and affordable care. Syra Health supplies its solutions to payers, providers, life sciences organizations, academic institutions, and government. For more information, please visit www.syrahealth.com. Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans, and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute ‘forward-looking statements.’ The words ‘anticipate,’ ‘believe,’ ‘continue,’ ‘could,’ ‘estimate,’ ‘expect,’ ‘intend,’ ‘may,’ ‘plan,’ ‘potential,’ ‘predict,’ ‘project,’ ‘should,’ ‘target,’ ‘will,’ ‘would’ and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including the uncertainties related to market conditions. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and Syra Health specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. For more information, please contact: Media:

Syra Health

Communications & Marketing Director

Christine Drury

317-385-9227

christined@syrahealth.com Investors:

Ben Shamsian

Vice President

Lytham Partners, LLC

646-829-9701

SYRA HEALTH CORP. BALANCE SHEETS December 31, December 31, 2023 2022 ASSETS Current assets: Cash $ 3,280,075 $ 3,344 Accounts receivable, net 1,060,634 1,201,097 Accounts receivable related party 50,644 Other current assets 389,787 222,302 Total current assets 4,781,110 1,426,743 Deferred offering costs - 596,118 Property and equipment, net 78,974 112,493 Right-of-use asset 63,199 184,288 Total assets $ 4,923,283 $ 2,319,642 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT) Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 462,991 $ 432,388 Accounts payable, related parties - 3,200 Accrued expenses 198,978 239,117 Current portion of operating lease liability, related party 63,199 121,089 Notes payable 184,904 - Revolving line of credit - 750,551 Total current liabilities 910,072 1,546,345 Operating lease liability, related party - 63,199 Total liabilities 910,072 1,609,544 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity (deficit): Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized, no shares designated, issued and outstanding - - Class A common stock, $0.001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized, 5,588,298 and 3,568,758 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively 5,588 3,569 Convertible class B common stock, $0.001 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized, 833,334 shares issued and outstanding 833 833 Additional paid-in capital 9,071,745 2,832,308 Accumulated deficit (5,064,955) (2,126,612) Total stockholders' equity (deficit) 4,013,211 710,098 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity (deficit) $ 4,923,283 $ 2,319,642 SYRA HEALTH CORP. STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS For the Years Ended December 31, 2023 2022 Net revenues $ 5,515,144 $ 5,617,706 Cost of services 4,103,244 4,555,924 Gross profit 1,411,900 1,061,782 Operating expenses: Salaries and benefits 2,292,295 1,524,971 Professional services 586,463 1,035,902 Research and development expenses 240,048 - Selling, general and administrative expenses 1,131,922 575,755 Depreciation 48,771 14,849 Total operating expenses 4,299,499 3,151,477 Operating loss (2,887,599) (2,089,695) Other income (expense): Interest income 2,942 63 Interest expense (53,686) (28,533) Total other income (expense) (50,744) (28,470) Net loss $ (2,938,343) $ (2,118,165) Weighted average common shares outstanding – basic and diluted 4,877,861 3,041,085 Net loss per common share – basic and diluted $ (0.60) $ (0.70) SYRA HEALTH CORP. STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS For the Years Ended December 31, 2023 2022 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net loss $ (2,938,343) $ (2,118,165) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Non-cash lease expense - 95,563 Depreciation 48,771 14,849 Amortization of debt discounts - 14,076 Common stock issued for services - 510,000 Stock-based compensation 32,831 2,910 Decrease (increase) in assets: Accounts receivable (59,547) (940,470) Accounts receivable, related party (50,614) - Other current assets 203,110 (200,798) Right-of-use asset 121,089 - Increase (decrease) in liabilities: Accounts payable 30,603 392,276 Accounts payable, related parties (3,200) (82,418) Accrued expenses (22,679) 163,675 Operating lease liability (121,089) (95,563) Net cash used in operating activities (2,759,068) (2,244,065) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Purchase of property and equipment (15,251) (121,260) Net cash used in investing activities (15,251) (121,260) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Payments on deferred offering costs - (596,118) Repayment of notes payable (185,692) - Proceeds received on sale of Class A common stock 5,332,283 2,322,500 Proceeds received from line of credit 300,000 2,819,275 Repayments on line of credit (1,050,551) (2,082,800) Advances received from related party 1,295,010 94,000 Repayments on advances from related party (1,095,000) (288,200) Proceeds received from convertible notes payable 1,455,000 - Net cash provided by financing activities 6,051,050 2,268,657 NET CHANGE IN CASH 3,276,731 (96,668) CASH AT BEGINNING OF PERIOD 3,344 100,012 CASH AT END OF PERIOD $ 3,280,075 $ 3,344 SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION: Interest paid $ 36,226 $ 11,651 Income taxes paid $ - $ - NON-CASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Initial recognition of right-of-use asset and lease liability $ - $ 131,187 Class A common stock issued for debt and interest conversion $ 1,472,460 $ - Cancellation of Class A common stock $ 42 $ - Non-cash application of invoices to STLogics loan $ 200,010 $ - Prepaid asset financed with notes payable $ 370,596 $ -