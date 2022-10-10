Sudo Biosciences Appoints Imran Babar, Ph.D., as Chief Business Officer

MENLO PARK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Sudo Biosciences (“Sudo”), a biopharmaceutical company committed to designing and developing a broad pipeline of best-in-class precision TYK2 (tyrosine kinase 2) inhibitors, today announced the appointment of Imran Babar, Ph.D., as chief business officer. Dr. Babar is an accomplished industry leader with broad experience in healthcare strategy, life sciences finance, operations and business development.

“Imran brings to Sudo extensive experience in corporate strategy and business development, as well as his track record of financing and building biotech companies. He is exactly the type of leader Sudo needs as we advance into our next phase of growth,” said Scott Byrd, CEO, Sudo Biosciences. “Imran will be an invaluable asset to Sudo, and I look forward to working with him to advance the TYK2 pseudokinase programs in our pipeline, which are all uniquely positioned as potential best-in-class category leaders.”

“I am excited to join Sudo Biosciences and apply my experience to help patients with auto-immune diseases,” said Imran Babar, Ph.D., chief business officer of Sudo Biosciences. “The team and investors are impressive, and I look forward to joining them to develop novel TYK2 precision therapeutics that will have a meaningful impact on patient lives.”

Dr. Babar was most recently the chief business officer of Cydan II, an NEA and Pfizer Ventures-backed orphan drug accelerator and co-founder of Arvada Therapeutics. Prior to Cydan, he was a vice president on the private equity team at OrbiMed Advisors, where he focused on evaluating investment opportunities, sourcing new deals, and creating value for portfolio companies.

He is also co-founder and board member for Rare Genomics Institute, a 501(c)3 nonprofit dedicated to helping rare disease patients. Prior to that, Dr. Babar worked as an associate at Cowen & Company on the biotechnology equity research team.

A Howard Hughes Medical Institute Fellow and a Harvey Fellow, Dr. Babar completed his Ph.D. in Molecular Biology at Yale, his B.A. in Biology at Carleton College and has conducted research with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and the National Institutes of Health (NIH). His work has appeared in top publications, including PNAS, Nature, Cancer Research and Cell.

About Sudo Biosciences

Sudo Biosciences is a biopharmaceutical company committed to designing and developing novel, best-in-class medicines to transform patients’ lives. The company’s lead programs target the tyrosine kinase 2 (TYK2) pseudokinase domain. TYK2 is a key mediator in cytokine signaling pathways that have been linked to a broad range of immune-mediated inflammatory conditions. Sudo Biosciences is based in Menlo Park, CA, with operations in Indianapolis, IN and London, UK. For more information, visit www.sudobio.com.

