Statement From Kenneth C. Robbins, President, Illinois Hospital Association

NAPERVILLE, Ill., Dec. 21 /PRNewswire/ -- “The Illinois Hospital Association commends the efforts and commitment of those who partnered with the hospital community to make the Illinois Hospital Assessment Program possible: Governor Rod Blagojevich, state legislators -- especially Sen. Jeffrey Schoenberg (D-Evanston), the sponsor of the assessment program legislation, U.S. House Speaker Dennis Hastert and the entire Illinois Congressional delegation, Illinois Public Aid Director Barry Maram, and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

“The Illinois Hospital Assessment Program is a major step in the continuing effort to improve Medicaid reimbursements for hospitals, which now cover only about 80 percent of hospital costs for delivering care. The approval of this program means that the state can maintain a more adequate level of support for the hospitals that provide essential, high quality heath care to our most needy residents.

“With this infusion of funds, our hospitals will be able to continue providing important high-cost life-saving services such as trauma care, neonatal care, and care for burn victims. With improved Medicaid funding, hospitals will be better able to keep up with advances in medical technology, recruit and retain qualified nurses and doctors, and improve patient safety. By bringing Medicaid reimbursement closer to the true cost of delivering care, these funds will help hospitals provide essential, high-quality care not only for Medicaid patients but for all Illinoisans who depend on hospitals.”

