Shattuck Labs Promotes Dr. Taylor Schreiber to Chief Executive Officer

“I am grateful to have this opportunity to serve as CEO of Shattuck and build upon the tremendous foundation set by Josiah. It is an exciting time for the Company, and the initial Phase 1 clinical trial data from our lead program, SL-279252 (PD1-Fc-OX40L), partnered with Takeda, indicates that ARCs may have unlocked an important class of immune activating receptors,” said Taylor Schreiber, M.D., Ph.D. “With several hundred therapeutic candidates derived from the ARC™ platform technology, Shattuck is poised to rapidly advance product candidates with best-in-class potential toward virtually any target in immuno-oncology which is clinically de-risked by traditional antibody modalities.”

“It has been a privilege to lead this incredible team through the foundational stages of developing potentially transformative biologics,” said Josiah Hornblower. “As the lead inventor of our first-in-class ARC™ platform technology, Taylor is well-suited to lead the Company through this next phase of growth. His strong scientific background, passion for the Shattuck vision, and dedication to helping patients will be invaluable as Shattuck achieves clinical proof of concept and demonstrates the disruptive potential of ARC™ therapeutics as compared to traditional antibody therapies.”

Dr. Schreiber co-founded Shattuck in 2016 and previously served as the Chief Scientific Officer. Prior to Shattuck, he co-invented several technologies, including TNFRSF25 agonist technology developed by Pelican Therapeutics, where he served as Chairman of the Scientific Advisory Board. He received his M.D. and Ph.D. degrees from the Sheila and David Fuente Program in Cancer Biology at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine. He received his B.A. in Biology from Bucknell University.

About Shattuck Labs, Inc.

Shattuck is a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing its proprietary Agonist Redirected Checkpoint (ARC™) platform to develop a novel class of biologic medicines, capable of multifunctional activity, with potential applications in oncology and other diseases. The Company’s lead investigational new medicine SL-279252 (PD1-Fc-OX40L), a proprietary bi-functional fusion protein, has the potential to be a best-in-class therapy for solid tumors and lymphomas. Using its ARC™ platform, Shattuck is building a pipeline of therapeutics, that consolidate checkpoint blockade and TNF receptor agonists into single therapeutics to improve outcomes for patients. Shattuck has offices in Austin, Texas and Durham, North Carolina. For more information, please visit: http://www.shattucklabs.com.

