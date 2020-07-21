Shattuck Labs Appoints Helen M. Boudreau to Board of Directors

July 21, 2020 12:30 UTC

DURHAM, N.C. & AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Shattuck Labs, Inc. (“Shattuck”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing its proprietary Agonist Redirected Checkpoint (ARC®) platform to develop a novel class of biologic medicines for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease, today announced the appointment of Helen M. Boudreau to its Board of Directors. Ms. Boudreau most recently served as Chief Operating Officer at the Bill & Melinda Gates Medical Research Institute. She will replace Wally Loewenbaum, who is stepping down from the Board of Directors.

“Helen is a proven leader in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry with a distinguished track record and deep expertise in corporate strategy, financial management, and operations,” said Taylor Schreiber, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Shattuck. “She is joining our Board at an exciting time, on the heels of our recent $118 million Series B financing, and we look forward to leveraging her experience as we advance the next program from our ARC platform, SL-172154, which combines CD47 inhibition with CD40 co-stimulation, in two Phase 1 clinical trials.”

“I am delighted to join the Board and have been very impressed by the depth and versatility of Shattuck’s pipeline,” said Ms. Boudreau. “I look forward to working with the Board and management on Shattuck’s strategy and growth initiatives in the years ahead.”

Prior to her tenure at the Bill & Melinda Gates Medical Research Institute, Ms. Boudreau served as the Chief Financial Officer of Proteostasis Therapeutics, where she led the finance and accounting functions, and immediately before that she served as the Chief Financial Officer of Forma Therapeutics. From 2008 to 2014, she held a variety of leadership roles at Novartis, ultimately serving as the Chief Financial Officer of Novartis Corporation in the US. Prior to joining Novartis, she held multiple leadership positions at Pfizer, and strategic and operational roles at Yum Brands/PepsiCo., McKinsey & Company, and Bank of America. Ms. Boudreau received a B.A. in Economics from the University of Maryland and an M.B.A. from the Darden School at the University of Virginia.

“We want to thank Wally for his service to Shattuck since our formation,” said Josiah Hornblower, Shattuck’s founder and Executive Chairman. “As one of our earliest investors, he has made significant contributions to Shattuck’s Board of Directors, and we are very grateful for his guidance.”

Shattuck is a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing its proprietary Agonist Redirected Checkpoint (ARC®) platform, a novel class of bi-functional fusion proteins with applications in oncology and autoimmune disease. The company’s lead program, SL-279252 (PD1-Fc-OX40L), is being studied in a Phase 1 trial in collaboration with Takeda Pharmaceuticals. A second compound, SL-172154 (SIRPα-Fc-CD40L), will begin enrollment in two Phase 1 trials in 2020. Shattuck’s ARC platform enables a unique consolidation of checkpoint blockade and tumor necrosis factor receptor superfamily (TNFRSF) agonism into single therapeutics. Shattuck has offices in both Durham, North Carolina and Austin, Texas. For more information, please visit: http://www.ShattuckLabs.com.

