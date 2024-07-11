SeqMatic adds Parse Biosciences SC Technology to its Certified Service Provider Portfolio

Fremont, California - July 11th, 2024 - SeqMatic, a leading provider of next-generation sequencing (NGS) and omics services, has been approved by Parse Biosciences as a Certified Service Provider (CSP). The qualification expands SeqMatic’s single-cell RNA sequencing services by adding Evercode™ cell fixation and barcoding technology as a scalable option to single-cell sequencing.

Parse Biosciences’ innovative single cell technology has echoed through various research spheres in a short period since its inception in 2021. Their technology, famed for its scalability, has enabled researchers to make critical discoveries in many research domains such as immune profiling and pooled CRISPR screens. “SeqMatic has had a close working relationship with Charlie Roco (Chief Technology Officer of Parse Bioscience) since the early development stages of the Evercode technology. As early adopters we are excited to expand our service offerings to make their products more accessible to all researchers.”, said Kelvin Chan, SeqMatic’s VP of technology. Charlie Roco, Parse CTO added, " SeqMatic has been a trusted partner of Parse on many key initiatives. We are excited to expand this relationship and to enable customers to use our technology in ever increasingly larger studies.”

“One advantage of Parse technology is that it enables researchers to fix and store samples as they become available, then run them together in a single cost-effective workflow instead of running small batches”, said Len Goren, SeqMatic’s Chief Executive Officer. The SeqMatic services bring the power of Parse technology directly to researcher’s laboratories with their “onsite-seq” offering, where SeqMatic scientists visit customers’ labs to prep (fix) the cells and carry them back to complete the workflow.

The Evercode™ solution converts each cell or nucleus into an individualized reaction compartment. This solution enables scalability of experiments, where cell size or sample types are no longer factors affecting a workflow.

SeqMatic’s high-quality end-to-end single-cell and spatial transcriptomics solutions have garnered recognition in scientific publications worldwide. As single-cell services continue to represent an increasing percentage of SeqMatic’s business, the company remains dedicated to supporting its customers as a one-stop services solution provider.

For more information about SeqMatic’s sequencing services and capabilities, please visit www.seqmatic.com.

About SeqMatic

SeqMatic is a San Francisco Bay Area based, CLIA/CAP accredited molecular biology services laboratory. Leveraging analytical platforms in genomics, single-cell, spatial transcriptomics, and histopathology, SeqMatic supports the entire drug development cycle from discovery to CLIA/CAP clinical analysis. SeqMatic continues to push the boundaries of innovation in the field by offering unparalleled customer service, fast turnaround time, and commitment to accelerating scientific discovery with a white-glove approach to each project.

About Parse Biosciences

Parse Biosciences is a global life sciences company whose mission is to accelerate progress in human health and scientific research. Founded based on a transformative technology invented at the University of Washington, Parse has raised over $100 million and is used in nearly 2,000 labs across the world. Its portfolio includes Evercode Whole Transcriptome, Evercode TCR, Evercode BCR, CRISPR Detect, Gene Capture, and a software tool for data analysis.

