Selvita Extends Long-Term Chemistry Collaboration With Chiesi Farmaceutici SpA

Krakow, Poland, January 10, 2014 / B3C newswire / - Selvita, Poland-based integrated drug discovery partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry, has extended its chemistry research collaboration with Chiesi Farmaceutici from Italy.

“We are very proud to be working for such renowned and innovative company as Chiesi. Chiesi projects always involve novel, challenging chemistry and they let us demonstrate the full potential of Selvita’s chemistry team, our broad knowledge, experience and skills.” said Dr Miroslawa Zydron, Director of Contract Chemistry Department at Selvita.

The collaboration between Chiesi and Selvita started with fee-for-service chemical synthesis in 2011. After the successful completion of several projects, it evolved into FTE-based collaboration in 2012-2013. The joint projects support Chiesi proprietary drug discovery and development pipeline, which is focused on respiratory, cardiovascular and special care disorders.

About Chiesi Farmaceutici

Founded in 1935 in Parma, Italy, Chiesi Farmaceutici currently has 25 affiliates worldwide and markets its therapeutics in over 60 countries. Chiesi’s manufacturing plants in Parma, Blois (France) and Santana de Parnaiba (Brazil), and R&D centers in Parma, Paris, Rockville (USA) and Chippenham (UK) integrate their efforts to advance the Group’s pre-clinical, clinical and registration programs. At the end of 2012, the Chiesi Group’s total staff stood at over 3,800 people, more than 350 of whom are dedicated to R&D. The main areas of activity are in respiratory therapeutics and specialist medicine areas.

About Selvita

Selvita is the largest independent integrated drug discovery services provider in Central and Eastern Europe, based in Krakow, Poland. The company was established in 2007, and ever since its mission has been to serve our clients with a comprehensive panel of products and solutions targeted at lowering the cost of, and accelerating, the introduction of new drugs to the market. The company employs 170 people including 55 PhDs.

Drug discovery clients of Selvita include more than fifty large and medium-sized pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies from USA and Europe. Selvita is listed on the NewConnect market of the Warsaw Stock Exchange in Poland (SLV). Additional information about Selvita can be found on http://www.selvita.com/

For more information about the project or the company, please contact: selvita@selvita.com

Media contact:

Paulina Wolanin

Phone: +48 668 111 456

paulina.wolanin@selvita.com

Help employers find you! Check out all the jobs and post your resume.