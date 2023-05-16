SELLAS Life Sciences to Host Virtual Expert Panel Discussion on GFH009 in Acute Myeloid Leukemia

NEW YORK, May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLS) (“SELLAS’’ or the “Company”), a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapies for a broad range of cancer indications, today announced it will host a virtual panel discussion on Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at 8:00 a.m. EST.

The panel will feature hematology-oncology specialists Tapan Kadia, MD (The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center), Joshua Zeidner, MD (University of North Carolina Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center), and Omer Jamy, MD (O’Neal Comprehensive Cancer Center at the University of Alabama) who will discuss the treatment landscape for acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and the potential for GFH009 to address unmet medical needs for patients with relapsed and/or refractory AML.

GFH009 is a clinical stage small molecule, highly selective CDK9 inhibitor that SELLAS is investigating for treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. SELLAS plans to commence a Phase 2a clinical trial during the second quarter of 2023 with GFH009 in combination with venetoclax and azacitidine in AML patients.

A live question and answer session will follow the formal discussion and a replay of the event will be available on SELLAS’s website. To register for the event, please click here.

About Tapan Kadia, MD

Dr. Kadia is a Professor in the Department of Leukemia at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, Texas. He serves as co-Leader of the sections of AML and developmental therapeutics and is the associate program director of the Leukemia Fellowship program. He is actively involved in clinical and translational research for the treatment of patients with leukemia. His particular focus is in developmental therapeutics in acute leukemia, including individualized frontline therapy, biologically rational targeted therapy, and longer term maintenance strategies in AML and acute lymphocytic leukemia (ALL). He is primary investigator on numerous trials in AML, T-cell leukemias, bone marrow failure states, and is a leader in these. He has received numerous academic and clinical honors and awards for his studies and clinical research. Additionally, he’s authored over 375 peer-reviewed articles, numerous abstracts, and has been invited nationally and internationally for presentation of his research.

About Joshua Zeidner, MD

Dr. Zeidner is Associate Professor of Medicine, Chief of Leukemia Research and Associate Chief of Research, Division of Hematology at University of North Carolina Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center. Dr. Zeidner’s research involves the discovery of innovative methods to improve outcomes, drug discovery and development, and clinical trial design in AML, myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and myeloproliferative neoplasms (MPN). He leads the Leukemia Clinical Trials Research Protocol Office Disease (POD) Group which oversees clinical trials for acute leukemia, MDS, and MPN. He serves as the Principal Investigator of various industry-sponsored, investigator-initiated, and academic collaborative clinical trials evaluating novel agents in MDS and AML.

About Omer Jamy, MD

Dr. Jamy is an Assistant Professor of Medicine at the O’Neal Comprehensive Cancer Center at the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB). He currently serves as the Associate Director of the Bone Marrow Transplant (BMT) Program at UAB and is the BMT course director for international visiting medical students. He co-leads the adolescents and young adult (AYA) acute leukemia working group at UAB. Dr. Jamy’s primary research interest lies in being able to offer novel therapeutic options to his patients with high-risk myeloid malignancies, including those needing allogeneic stem cell transplantation. He serves as the principal investigator on numerous clinical trials focusing on (AML, chronic myelogenous leukemia (CML), and allogeneic stem cell transplantation. He has authored over 40 peer-reviewed articles, including several investigator-initiated trials.

About SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc.

SELLAS is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapeutics for a broad range of cancer indications. SELLAS’ lead product candidate, GPS, is licensed from Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and targets the WT1 protein, which is present in an array of tumor types. GPS has potential as a monotherapy and combination with other therapies to address a broad spectrum of hematologic malignancies and solid tumor indications. The Company is also developing GFH009, a small molecule, highly selective CDK9 inhibitor, which is licensed from GenFleet Therapeutics (Shanghai), Inc., for all therapeutic and diagnostic uses in the world outside of Greater China. For more information on SELLAS, please visit www.sellaslifesciences.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts are “forward-looking statements,” including those relating to future events. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “plan,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “may,” “might,” “will,” “should,” “project,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “intend,” or “continue” and other words or terms of similar meaning. These statements include, without limitation, statements related to the GFH009 clinical development program, including clinical data of GFH009 and plans for further development of GFH009. These forward-looking statements are based on current plans, objectives, estimates, expectations and intentions, and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties with oncology product development and clinical success thereof, the uncertainty of regulatory approval, and other risks and uncertainties affecting SELLAS and its development programs as set forth under the caption “Risk Factors” in SELLAS’ Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on March 16, 2023 and in its other SEC filings. Other risks and uncertainties of which SELLAS is not currently aware may also affect SELLAS’ forward-looking statements and may cause actual results and the timing of events to differ materially from those anticipated. The forward-looking statements herein are made only as of the date hereof. SELLAS undertakes no obligation to update or supplement any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, new information, future events, changes in its expectations or other circumstances that exist after the date as of which the forward-looking statements were made.

Investor Contact

Bruce Mackle

Managing Director

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

SELLAS@lifesciadvisors.com



