SELLAS Life Sciences Announces Poster Presentation at the Society of Hematologic Oncology (SOHO) Annual Meeting

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLS) (“SELLAS’’ or the “Company”), a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapies for a broad range of cancer indications, today announced its upcoming poster presentation related to its highly selective CDK9 inhibitor, GFH009, at the Tenth Annual Meeting of the Society of Hematologic Oncology (SOHO) being held on September 28 through October 1, 2022, in Houston, Texas and virtually.

The poster presentation characterizes the preclinical pharmacokinetic (PK) profiles of two different formulations of GFH009 maleate, pH 4.5 and pH 6.0.

Additional presentation details can be found below:

Title: “Pharmacokinetics and Bioequivalence of Two Formulations of GFH009 Maleate Injection in Sprague Dawley Rats”

Abstract #: AML-259

Date/Time: Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at 6:05 PM ET

Presenter: Dragan Cicic, MD, Senior Vice President, Clinical Development, of SELLAS

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLS) is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapeutics for a broad range of cancer indications. SELLAS’ lead product candidate, galinpepimut-S (GPS), is licensed from Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and targets the WT1 protein, which is present in an array of tumor types. GPS has potential as a monotherapy or in combination with other therapies to address a broad spectrum of hematologic malignancies and solid tumor indications. The Company is also developing GFH009, a small molecule, highly selective CDK9 inhibitor, which is licensed from GenFleet Therapeutics (Shanghai), Inc., for all therapeutic and diagnostic uses in the world outside of Greater China.

