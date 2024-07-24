Scorpius Holdings Set to Launch First Mammalian cGMP Campaign at San Antonio Facility in the 2024 3rd Quarter

DURHAM, N.C., July 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scorpius Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: SCPX), (“Scorpius” or the “Company”), an integrated contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), today announced that the Company expects to launch its first cGMP mammalian manufacturing campaign at its San Antonio manufacturing facility in the 3rd quarter of 2024. This milestone highlights the expansion of the Company’s biomanufacturing capabilities, particularly in the field of mammalian cell culture production for advanced biopharmaceuticals.



Scorpius has previously initiated cGMP activities in its microbial facilities, and the commencement of mammalian cGMP campaigns marks a significant development as it opens additional revenue streams for the Company’s CDMO operations. Scorpius boasts a dedicated mammalian cell culture facility with cGMP-compliant controlled cleanrooms illustrating Scorpius’ commitment to providing tailored and adaptable manufacturing solutions.

Jeff Wolf, CEO of Scorpius, remarked, “I am extremely proud of what our team has accomplished in a short period of time. Our manufacturing and quality teams have worked exceptionally hard to get our mammalian facilities operational in less than two years, well ahead of the typical timing for such complex buildouts. Scorpius is now extremely well-positioned to support a wide range of early-stage clinical programs.”

“Our focus at Scorpius is providing each client the personalized attention and systematic flexibility they deserve. Our facility’s design includes cleanrooms with mobile equipment, allowing for easily customized configurations to meet the specific needs of each project. Our strategy is to expand our scope of services as our clients advance their respective programs through clinical development. Looking ahead, Scorpius has already secured bookings for additional cGMP activities in the mammalian building for 2025, demonstrating the demand and confidence in our expanded capabilities,” concluded Mr. Wolf.

Scorpius Holdings, Inc.

Scorpius Holdings Inc. is an integrated contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) focused on rapidly advancing biologic and cell therapy programs to the clinic and beyond. Scorpius offers a broad array of analytical testing, process development, and manufacturing services to pharmaceutical and biotech companies at its state-of-the-art facilities in San Antonio, TX. With an experienced team and new, purpose-built U.S. facilities, Scorpius is dedicated to transparent collaboration and flexible, high-quality biologics biomanufacturing. For more information, please visit www.scorpiusbiologics.com .

