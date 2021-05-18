Sapience Therapeutics Awarded SBIR Phase I Grant from National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases

Sapience Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of peptide therapeutics to address difficult to treat oncology indications, announced today that it was awarded a Small Business Innovative Research (SBIR) grant from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID)
|
HARRISON, N.Y., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sapience Therapeutics, Inc. a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of peptide therapeutics to address difficult to treat oncology indications, announced today that it was awarded a Small Business Innovative Research (SBIR) grant from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) to investigate the inhibition of SARS-CoV-2 infection with a pan-coronavirus anti-viral peptide. The grant will provide funds over two years to support the discovery and development of peptide therapeutics against coronaviruses, including SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19).
“We are very excited to have received this grant from the NIAID/NIH, which will allow us to investigate the potential of our platform for targeting SARS-CoV-2 while remaining focused on our goal to address difficult to treat cancer indications,” said Jim Rotolo, Ph.D., VP, Translational Pharmacology and Head of Research of Sapience Therapeutics.
“With an FDA-approved peptide that inhibits HIV-1 viral fusion already in use (Fuzeon®), peptides as a therapeutic class have been demonstrated to be well suited for this purpose,” added Gene Merutka, Ph.D., VP, CMC. “If successful, peptides may provide a more cost-effective and novel treatment option for newly diagnosed cases of coronaviruses.”
This grant was awarded by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases of the National Institutes of Health under Award Number R43AI157521. The content of the press release is solely the responsibility of the authors and does not necessarily represent the official views of the NIH.
