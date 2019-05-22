Sanjeeth M. Pai Joining Battelle to Lead Health Business Unit

COLUMBUS, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Battelle has hired Sanjeeth M. Pai, who brings more than 20 years of experience in global healthcare, to lead its health research and technology business. He will serve as Vice President and General Manager where he will oversee nearly 1,000 employees in the $250 million business.

Pai most recently led U.S. commercial operations for Concordia International, a global pharmaceutical company, and also worked at Cardinal Health, where he held a variety of leadership roles. The most recent of those was leading strategy for data management and data solutions for physician office and pharmaceutical manufacturing customers. He has held numerous other positions in the healthcare industry since the early days of his career at Steris and Abbott Laboratories.

Pai will be responsible for financial, operational and organizational performance in addition to providing strategic leadership and vision for the three main business groups that include medical devices, public health, and clinical and non-clinical research.

“We’re pleased to welcome Sanjeeth, with his extensive global experience, to Battelle,” said Matt Vaughan, President of Contract Research. “He has a proven 20-year track record of success leading profitable commercial businesses that aligns well with our plans to continue growing an already robust health business at Battelle. And this includes our many government clients who have long relied on our expertise in toxicology, environmental exposure and countermeasure development studies.”

“I’m thrilled to be joining a company of Battelle’s caliber,” Pai said. “Battelle brings together unmatched experience and expertise to address the complex needs in device engineering, data analytics and clinical research.”

Pai holds a bachelor’s degree in biomedical engineering from the University of Pennsylvania; a master’s degree in mechanical engineering from North Carolina State University; and an MBA in finance from New York University’s Stern School of Business.

About Battelle

