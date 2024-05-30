SUBSCRIBE
Rezolute to Participate in the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

May 30, 2024 
Rezolute, Inc. for serious metabolic and rare diseases, today announced that Nevan Charles Elam, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Rezolute, will participate in a fireside chat during the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference on Thursday, June 6, 2024, at 1:00 p.m. ET in New York City.

A live webcast will be available in the Events section of the company’s investor relations website at https://ir.rezolutebio.com/news-events/ir-calendar and archived for 90 days following the event.

Management will also be participating in one-on-one investor meetings throughout the conference. Investors interested in scheduling a meeting with the Rezolute management team should contact their Jefferies representative.

About Rezolute, Inc.

Rezolute strives to disrupt current treatment paradigms by developing transformative therapies for devastating rare and chronic metabolic diseases. Its novel therapies hold the potential to significantly improve outcomes and to reduce the treatment burden for patients, treating physicians and the healthcare system. Rezolute is steadfast in its mission to create a profound, positive and lasting impact on the lives of patients. Patient, clinician and advocate voices are integrated in the Company’s drug development process. Rezolute places an emphasis on understanding the patient’s lived experiences, enabling the Company to boldly address a range of severe conditions. For more information, visit www.rezolutebio.com.

