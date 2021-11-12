Rezolute Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results and Highlights Recent Company Progress

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rezolute, Inc. (Nasdaq: RZLT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing transformative therapies for metabolic diseases associated with chronic glucose imbalance, today announced its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2022 ended September 30, 2021.

“This has been a productive quarter of execution for Rezolute, with steady clinical advancement of our lead pipeline candidates, RZ358 and RZ402, in Phase 2b and Phase 1b development, respectively,” said Nevan Elam, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Rezolute. “We look forward to announcing topline data for both programs in Q1 of 2022. Additionally, with a strengthened balance sheet following our recent offering, raising $55 million in gross proceeds, we have extended our cash runway and are well-positioned to continue to execute on our key clinical milestones.”

Recent Business Highlights

RZ358, monoclonal antibody for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism (HI) – Enrollment is ongoing in the Phase 2b RIZE study of RZ358 for the treatment of congenital HI. The Company expects to report topline results in Q1 of 2022.

First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $37.3 million as of September 30, 2021.

Research and development (R&D) expenses were $5.8 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2022, compared to $2.3 million for the same period in fiscal 2021. The increases from fiscal year 2021 to fiscal year 2022 were primarily due to increased spending in compensation and benefits, and clinical trial costs.

General and administrative (G&A) expenses were $1.9 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2022, compared to $1.3 million for the same period in fiscal 2021. The increases from fiscal year 2021 to fiscal year 2022 were primarily due to professional fees associated with corporate development activities, consulting services, and strategic financial advisory services along with an increase in share-based compensation expense.

Net loss was $7.8 million, or $0.92 per share for the first quarter of fiscal 2022, compared to $3.6 million, or $0.62 per share for the same period in fiscal 2021.

About Rezolute, Inc.

Rezolute is developing transformative therapies for metabolic diseases related to chronic glucose imbalance. The Company’s lead clinical asset, RZ358, is in Phase 2b development for treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism (HI), a rare pediatric endocrine disorder. The Company is also developing RZ402, an orally available plasma kallikrein inhibitor, for the treatment of diabetic macular edema. For more information, visit www.rezolutebio.com or follow us on Twitter.

Rezolute, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements Data (in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 2020 (unaudited) Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations Data: Operating expenses: Research and development 5,774 2,344 General and administrative 1,866 1,279 Total operating expenses 7,640 3,623 Loss from operations (7,640 ) (3,623 ) Non-operating income (expense), net (196 ) 3 Net loss $ (7,836 ) $ (3,620 ) Basic and diluted net loss per common share $ (0.92 ) $ (0.62 ) Shares used to compute basic and diluted net loss per common share 8,513 5,867 September 30, June 30, 2021 2021 (unaudited) Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets Data: Cash and cash equivalents $ 37,292 $ 41,047 Working capital 35,747 40,025 Total assets 38,760 42,609 Long term debt, net of discount (1) 14,071 13,968 Accumulated deficit (175,974 ) (168,138 ) Total shareholders’ equity 21,559 26,099

(1) In April 2021, we entered into a $30.0 million Loan Agreement with SLR and certain other Lenders. $15.0 million term A loan was funded on April 14, 2021.



