Resolian Acquires China-Based Bioanalytical CRO Denali Medpharma

November 1, 2023 | 
2 min read

Resolian, a global bioanalytical contract research organization specializing in drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics for small and large molecules, has acquired Denali Medpharma, a leading China-based bioanalytical CRO.

MALVERN, Pa. & CHONGQING, China--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Resolian, a global bioanalytical contract research organization (CRO) specializing in drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics for small and large molecules, has acquired Denali Medpharma, a leading China-based bioanalytical CRO. Resolian now has bioanalysis laboratory operations in the U.S., U.K., Australia, and China. The company can initiate a project on four continents and easily transfer validated methods across labs, allowing therapeutic trials to extend to virtually any destination without changing bioanalytical CROs.

“The strategic addition of Denali will significantly enhance our capabilities and strengthen our position in the global market,” said Resolian CEO Patrick Bennett. “Denali’s founders and core scientists are internationally recognized across pharmaceutical research and development analysis and we are particularly excited to add Denali’s oligo, mRNA, and liposomal expertise to Resolian’s portfolio of services. We look forward to leveraging our growing company’s strengths to continue driving innovation and creating lasting value for our clients and stakeholders.”

“The Denali team is thrilled to join Resolian,” said Denali CEO Min Meng, Ph.D. “Denali was founded by a group of U.S.-trained bioanalytical experts in a state-of-the-art lab facility in China to provide exceptional service for domestic and international clients. We look forward to continuing this track record and offering even greater capabilities and trial flexibility as part of Resolian.”

About Resolian

Resolian (formerly Alliance Pharma Inc. and Drug Development Solutions Ltd.) is a leading global research laboratory that provides specialized services in GxP and nonregulated bioanalysis, drug metabolism/pharmacokinetics (DMPK), and GMP CMC analytical and materials science. Over 500 experts across the U.S., U.K., China, and Australia deliver quality results, ensuring the highest standard of regulatory compliance throughout the drug development continuum. Resolian’s dedicated laboratories are equipped with state-of-the-art technology that meet the needs of preclinical and clinical programs at any scale.

About Denali Medpharma

Denali is a China based bioanalytical CRO, now part of Resolian Bioanalytics. With 70 full-time employees, its core leadership have extensive working experience in the U.S. and China CRO industry. It is equipped with the world’s most advanced instruments. Denali’s quality assurance system is established in strict accordance with domestic and foreign laws and regulations related to bioanalysis. Denali is well known as the industry leader in China in the bioanalysis of oligonucleotide drugs and mRNA vaccines (PK/PD and ADA), liposomal drug (free and encapsulated drug), ultra-sensitive assays for inhalation drugs, and biomarker assays, etc.

Mergers & acquisitions Asia Pennsylvania
