Research Park at Florida Atlantic University® Announces Headquarters of Surgical Instrument Sterilization Leader

Instrumentum’s processes will improve the quality of healthcare procedures in South Florida.

BOCA RATON, Fla. (October 10, 2023) - The Research Park at Florida Atlantic University® is pleased to announce that Instrumentum, an emerging leader in the surgical instrument sterilization field has located its headquarters in the Research Park at Florida Atlantic University®. This new space includes a dedicated, centralized sterilization facility that will serve hospitals and outpatient surgery centers in the region and eliminate the need for medical providers to fund and manage the instrument sterilization process internally.

Outsourced sterilization services for surgical instruments is a fast expanding field in the United States. Hospitals have increasingly limited resources, more and more surgeries are now being performed in ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs), and the trend is accelerating. Instrumentum solves the challenge of properly sterilizing surgical tools in advance of surgeries which requires physical space, specialized instrumentation and processes, qualified personnel, and significant capital investment that providers would rather allocate to creating more capacity for patient care.

“Instrumentum’s optimized sterilization facility, proprietary processes, and focused service will contribute to better patient care by allowing medical providers to focus on their core competencies and growing their capacity,” stated Instrumentum CEO, Dan Johnson.

Instrumentum chose to locate at the Research Park at FAU for its strategic location at the center of South Florida and for the opportunity to collaborate with Florida Atlantic University to jointly empower innovation and develop training curriculum for this new service field. Instrumentum is currently engaging with the FAU College of Business to analyze true industry costs and intends to further engage with the colleges of Medicine, Nursing, and Engineering & Computer Science and their faculty as it analyzes, researches and innovates every aspect of the new industry.

Florida Atlantic University maintains robust relationships with its hospital partners, is expanding its connection to the broader medical community in South Florida, and together with the FAU Health Network seeks to increase access and improve the quality of healthcare that is available to all people across the region. Bringing Instrumentum into the FAU Health Network offers the opportunity to add value to medical practices across the region by increasing education, optimization, reliability, and capacity of an important component of quality patient care.

“The arrival of Instrumentum emphasizes the Research Park at FAU’s role in addressing gaps in the healthcare innovation landscape in South Florida. This welcome addition increases the concentration of healthtech companies in the Research Park at FAU and adds diversity of opportunities for research faculty and students at FAU.,” stated Andrew Duffell, president of the Research Park at FAU.

“Instrumentum has made a capital investment of more than $1 million into the new facility and is preparing to add approximately 30 new jobs over the next two years, demonstrating a positive impact on Palm Beach and Broward counties’ economies. It will also collaborate with research faculty on further innovations in service offerings that could lead to additional companies being created, according to Ron Keys, Chief Development Officer of Instrumentum.

Including Instrumentum, which will occupy 9,300 square feet, the joint venture of PEBB Enterprises and Banyan Development, which in 2022 acquired a portfolio of seven (7) multi- tenant buildings totaling 308,305 square feet, the occupancy rate is now 78%, up from 67% in January 2023. Mark Rubin of Colliers represented the tenant and Greg Martin of Avison Young represented the landlord, together brokered the Instrumentum lease.

About the Research Park at Florida Atlantic University®

The Research Park at Florida Atlantic University® is home to technology companies and research-based organizations working to support the research and development activities of Florida Atlantic University and to foster economic development and broaden the economic base of Broward and Palm Beach counties. The Research Park at FAU hosts Global Ventures, an international soft-landing center for second-stage technology companies and FAU Tech Runway, a hub to accelerate technology development and incubate startup companies. The Research Park at FAU is a 70-acre destination for R&D companies to thrive, established in 1985, it is widely regarded as South Florida’s laboratory for new entrepreneurial ideas and technologies. The Research Park at FAU is governed by the Florida Atlantic Research and Development Authority, an independent special district created by Palm Beach and Broward counties in partnership with Florida Atlantic University, organized under Chapter 159, Part V, Florida S tatues. (www.research-park.org)

--END--