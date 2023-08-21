SUBSCRIBE
Report: Recruitment Market Update, 2023 Q1

August 21, 2023 | 
1 min read | 
BioSpace Insights

Economic turbulence has persisted into 2023 and the life science industry is certainly not immune. How are organizations juggling business needs, budgets, recruitment and retention?

This report examines Q1 life science job market trends and the recruitment outlook for Q2. BioSpace investigates:

  • How many companies are actively recruiting, and will they have more or fewer open roles next quarter?
  • Volume of jobs posted vs job applications by segment
  • Recent remote work trends and anticipated policy changes

Download your free copy of BioSpace’s Recruitment Market Update below.

