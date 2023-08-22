SUBSCRIBE
Report: Recruitment Market Update, 2022 Q3

August 22, 2023 
1 min read | 
BioSpace Insights

Get up to speed with BioSpace’s data with up-to-date info about retention, layoffs, “quiet quitting” and projections for 2023. This report includes:

  • Data on “quiet quitting” — are employees doing the bare minimum?
  • What are high-quality employees seeking in a new job placement?
  • Do other companies plan layoffs or hiring freezes in near term?
  • Employer insights on recruiting new talent

Get your free copy of BioSpace’s Recruitment Market update below.

