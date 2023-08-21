SUBSCRIBE
Report: 2022 U.S. Life Sciences Salary Trends

August 21, 2023 | 
1 min read | 
BioSpace Insights

BioSpace’s 2022 Salary Report explores the average salaries and salary trends of life sciences professionals. Though movement in the labor market slowed during the pandemic, recovery has been swift and employers are once again having to cope with a highly competitive talent market.

The Gender Gap

Is the gender gap closing? The 2022 Salary Report explores progress on pay equity between men and women.

The Racial Wage Gap

The BioSpace 2022 Salary Report once again dives into the significant wage disparities between life science professionals by race.

Remote Work

Almost three-quarters of life sciences professionals are working remotely at least part of the time. This salary report explores remote work trends.

Download your free copy of BioSpace’s 2022 U.S. Life Sciences Salary report below.

