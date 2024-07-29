Rapport Therapeutics to Present Data for TARPγ8 AMPAR Negative Modulator at IASP 2024 World Congress on Pain

Preclinical data on TARPγ8 targeted compound, an analog to Rapport’s lead product candidate RAP-219, demonstrated analgesic activity in multiple pain models

BOSTON and SAN DIEGO, July 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapport Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RAPP), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on discovery and development of transformational small molecule medicines for patients suffering from central nervous system disorders, today announced that the Company will present preclinical data on RTX-1738, an analog to Rapport’s lead product candidate RAP-219, across a variety of acute and chronic pain models at the upcoming International Association for the Study of Pain (IASP) 2024 World Congress on Pain taking place August 5-9, 2024, in Amsterdam, Netherlands. RTX-1738 demonstrated analgesic activity across a broad range of preclinical pain models.



Details of the poster presentation are as follows:

Poster Title: RTX-1738 Exhibits Analgesic Activity Across a Broad Range of Preclinical Pain Models (#TU377)

Date: Tuesday, Aug. 06, 2024, 3:15 - 4:45 p.m. CEST

Presenter: Jose Matta, Ph.D., Senior Director of Biology Discovery, Rapport Therapeutics

For more information on IASP, please visit the event website. Following the conference, Rapport’s presentation will be available within the Publications section of the company’s website.

Similar to Rapport’s lead product candidate RAP-219, RTX-1738 is an AMPAR (α-amino-3-hydroxy-5-methyl-4-isoxazolepropionic acid receptor) negative allosteric modulator (“NAM”) designed to achieve neuroanatomical specificity through its selective targeting of a receptor associated protein (RAP) known as TARPγ8, which is associated with the neuronal AMPAR (α-amino-3-hydroxy-5-methyl-4-isoxazolepropionic acid receptor). RTX-1738 was used in established preclinical pain models to explore the potential of the mechanism to treat chronic pain, including peripheral neuropathic pain. RAP-219 is being studied in a Phase 2a trial in patients with drug-resistant focal epilepsy. Rapport intends to initiate Phase 2a trials evaluating RAP-219 in patients with peripheral neuropathic pain and bipolar disorder in the second half of 2024 and in 2025, respectively.

About Rapport Therapeutics

Rapport Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to discovering and developing transformational precision neuromedicines for patients suffering from central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The Company’s founders have made pioneering discoveries related to the function of RAPs in the brain. Their findings form the basis of Rapport’s RAP technology platform, which enables a differentiated approach to generate precision small molecule product candidates with the potential to overcome many limitations of conventional neurology drug discovery. Rapport’s precision neuroscience pipeline includes the Company’s lead clinical program, RAP-219, designed to achieve neuroanatomical specificity through its selective targeting of a RAP expressed in only discrete regions of the brain. The Company is currently advancing RAP-219 in clinical trials in focal epilepsy, peripheral neuropathic pain, and bipolar disorder. Additional preclinical and late-stage discovery stage programs are also underway, targeting CNS disorders including chronic pain and hearing disorders.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, each as amended. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “would” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, express or implied statements regarding: the ongoing and planned clinical development of RAP-219 for the treatment of drug-resistant focal epilepsy, peripheral neuropathic pain and bipolar disorder; the potential activity and tolerability of RAP-219; and the potential of Rapport’s RAP technology platform.

Forward looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could negatively affect Rapport’s business, operating results, financial condition and stock value. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated include: risks relating to the company’s research and development activities; Rapport’s ability to execute on its strategy including obtaining the requisite regulatory approvals on the expected timeline, if at all; uncertainties relating to preclinical and clinical development activities; the company’s dependence on third parties to conduct clinical trials, manufacture its product candidates and develop and commercialize its product candidates, if approved; Rapport’s ability to attract, integrate and retain key personnel; risks related to the company’s financial condition and need for substantial additional funds in order to complete development activities and commercialize a product candidate, if approved; risks related to regulatory developments and approval processes of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and comparable foreign regulatory authorities; risks related to establishing and maintaining Rapport’s intellectual property protections; and risks related to the competitive landscape for Rapport’s product candidates; as well as other risks described in “Risk Factors,” in the company’s Registration Statement on Form S-1 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the SEC), as well as subsequent filings with the SEC. Rapport expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in its expectations or any changes in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law, and claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

