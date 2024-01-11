QIAGEN N.V. to release results for Q4 2023 and hold webcast

Venlo, The Netherlands, July 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QIAGEN N.V. (NYSE: QGEN) (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: QIA) announced plans to release results for the second quarter 2024.

Press release date / time: Wednesday, July 31, shortly after 22:05 Frankfurt time / 21:05 London time / 16:05 New York time.

Conference call date / time: Thursday, August 1, at15:00 Frankfurt time / 14:00 London time / 09:00 New York time.

Three options for joining the conference call

Register for call back connection - Click here: Connect me

Service is available 15 minutes before the call starts

Dial-in by phone

U.S.: +1 646 828 8193

UK: +44 (0)330 165 3655

GER: +49 (0)69 6610 2492

Conference ID: 8081810

To avoid waiting time, please join the event conference 5-10 minutes prior to the start time.

Access the audio webcast - Click here:Access Webcast

A conference call replay will be available by using the following link:

https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1643476&tp_key=e15f4dcc6b

Contact :IR@qiagen.com

About QIAGEN

QIAGEN N.V., a Netherlands-based holding company, is the leading global provider of Sample

to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples

containing the building blocks of life. Our sample technologies isolate and process DNA,

RNA and proteins from blood, tissue and other materials. Assay technologies make these

biomolecules visible and ready for analysis. Bioinformatics software and knowledge bases

interpret data to report relevant, actionable insights. Automation solutions tie these together

in seamless and cost-effective workflows. QIAGEN provides solutions to more than 500,000

customers around the world in the Life Sciences (academia, pharma R&D and industrial applications,

primarily forensic) and Molecular Diagnostics (human healthcare).

As of March 31, 2024, QIAGEN employed 6,000 people in over 35 locations worldwide.

Further information can be found at http://www.qiagen.com.

