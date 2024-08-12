Provisio Medical Announces Presentation at The Amputation Prevention Symposium (AMP) 2024 Conference

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Provisio Medical, Inc., pioneers of Sonic Lumen Tomography™ (SLT) technology to provide real time blood vessel measurements during vascular interventions, today announced a key presentation featuring the Provisio™ SLT IVUS™ System during the annual Amputation Prevention Symposium (AMP) taking place August 14 to 17 at the Sheraton Grand Chicago Riverwalk in Chicago, Illinois.

On Thursday, August 15, Robert Tahara, MD, will present his experience with the first use of SLT IVUS in patients with critical limb threatening ischemia.

“As one of the longstanding proponents of intravascular imaging, I’m excited to discuss the use of this novel technology,” said Dr. Robert Tahara. He continued, “automatic, consistent measurements onboard a support crossing catheter enables accurate vessel sizing, streamlines workflows and reduces errors.”

The details of the session are as follows:

Presentation Title: First-in-Human Case for SLT IVUS™ Support Crossing Catheter in complex CLTI cases with EUS guidance Time: August 15, 2024 at 11:45 a.m. Central Time Presenter: Dr. Robert Tahara, MD FSVS FACS DFOEIS RVT RPVI

About SLT IVUS

The Provisio SLT IVUS System consists of the SLT IVUS™ P1 System and the SLT IVUS™ Support Crossing Catheter. The SLT IVUS Support Crossing Catheter is an over-the-wire intravascular ultrasound catheter with an ultrasound transducer array at the distal end that also functions as a support crossing catheter. The information from the ultrasound signal is used similarly to sonar technology to measure vessel dimensions in real-time and measure the peripheral vessel’s flow lumen.

About Provisio Medical, Inc.

Provisio Medical is a medical device company based in San Diego, California seeking to establish a new standard in vessel sizing, a critical step in millions of endovascular procedures performed every year. Provisio’s SLT IVUS™ technology, which is incorporated into the type of catheters that physicians are already using, is designed to revolutionize interventional therapies by giving physicians the exact information that they need, when they need it, while enhancing procedural workflow.

