Protalix BioTherapeutics to Present at the 2024 BIO International Convention

Corporate presentation scheduled for Monday, June 3, 2024 at 2:30 P.M. PDT

CARMIEL, Israel, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE American: PLX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development, production and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins produced by its proprietary ProCellEx® plant cell based protein expression system, announced today that Dror Bashan, its President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the upcoming 2024 BIO International Convention June 3 - 6, 2024, in San Diego, California. Mr. Bashan will provide senior biotech executives, business development leaders and investors with an update on corporate matters. The presentation will take place on June 3, 2024 at 2:30 p.m. PDT in Theater 1.

The annual BIO International Convention, hosted by Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO), is the world’s largest industry gathering and brings together thousands of global biotechnology and biopharmaceutical leaders. The four-day, in-person event includes networking, programming and partnering opportunities.

About Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc.

Protalix is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins expressed through its proprietary plant cell-based expression system, ProCellEx. It is the first company to gain U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of a protein produced through plant cell-based in suspension expression system. This unique expression system represents a new method for developing recombinant proteins in an industrial-scale manner. Protalix has licensed to Pfizer Inc. the worldwide development and commercialization rights to taliglucerase alfa for the treatment of Gaucher disease, Protalix’s first product manufactured through ProCellEx, excluding in Brazil, where Protalix retains full rights. Protalix’s second product, Elfabrio®, was approved by both the FDA and the European Medicines Agency in May 2023.

Protalix has partnered with Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. for the global development and commercialization of Elfabrio. Protalix’s development pipeline consists of proprietary versions of recombinant therapeutic proteins that target established pharmaceutical markets, including the following product candidates: PRX–115, a plant cell-expressed recombinant PEGylated uricase for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; PRX–119, a plant cell-expressed long action DNase I for the treatment of NETs-related diseases; and others.

About BIO

BIO is the world’s largest trade association representing biotechnology companies, academic institutions, state biotechnology centers, and related organizations across the United States and in more than 30 other nations. BIO members are involved in the research and development of innovative healthcare, agricultural, industrial, and environmental biotechnology products. BIO also produces the BIO International Convention, the world’s largest gathering of the biotechnology industry, along with industry-leading investor and partnering meetings held around the world. Good Day BIO is the only daily newsletter at the intersection of biotech, politics, and policy. Subscribe here .

Investor Contact

Mike Moyer, Managing Director

LifeSci Advisors

617 308 4306

mmoyer@lifesciadvisors.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/999479/Protalix_Biotherapeutics_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/protalix-biotherapeutics-to-present-at-the-2024-bio-international-convention-302158047.html

SOURCE Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc.

Company Codes: Dusseldorf:PBD, Munich:PBDA, TelAviv:PLX, Berlin:PBDA, Dusseldorf:PBDA, Frankfurt:PBDA, Stuttgart:US74365A3095.SG, Stuttgart:PBD, AMEX:PLX