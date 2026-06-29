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Proliant Health & Biologicals Raises the Albumin Standard with AlbufreeDX: Consistent, Animal-Free Recombinant Human Albumin

June 29, 2026 | 
2 min read
ANKENY, Iowa, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Proliant Health & Biologicals, a global leader in purified proteins, today announced the commercial launch of AlbufreeDX, a recombinant human albumin (rHA) designed to meet the growing demand for high-performance, animal-free ingredients across diagnostic and life science applications.

For more than two decades, Proliant has been a trusted manufacturer of albumin and other purified proteins, delivering consistent quality and dependable supply worldwide. Headquartered in Ankeny, Iowa, with manufacturing locations in the United States and New Zealand, Proliant continues to expand its capabilities to support biotechnology, diagnostics, and healthcare markets.

Albumin is widely used in diagnostics, biopharmaceutical manufacturing, and research workflows for its ability to stabilize proteins, prevent undesirable surface binding, and improve assay performance and reproducibility. As diagnostic assays evolve toward new analytes, higher sensitivity, and throughput platforms, raw materials must deliver exceptional consistency and purity to avoid variability and signal interference. Traditional animal- or human-derived albumins can introduce added testing requirements, traceability burdens, and regulatory complexity.

Dr. Christopher Warner, Vice President of Research and Development, stated, "IVD companies are prioritizing animal- and human-origin-free devices to reduce regulatory complexity across regions. AlbufreeDX supports this strategy by enabling streamlining global and IVDR compliance while helping companies meet ESG commitments."

Produced through precision fermentation, AlbufreeDX delivers high purity, dependable performance, and excellent lot-to-lot reproducibility. It is well suited for applications including protein stabilization, surface blocking, reagent formulation, and reference standards—particularly where minimizing variability and eliminating the risk of animal-derived pathogens are critical.

"As our customers' requirements have evolved, so has our portfolio," said Dr. Christopher Detzel, President and CEO. "AlbufreeDX is a natural extension of our strengths—offering an animal-free albumin option while maintaining the consistency, reliability, and scale our customers expect."

The launch of AlbufreeDX strengthens Proliant's expanding life science portfolio, with future products including AlbufreeTX for cell culture and AlbufreeCGT to support emerging cell and gene therapy workflows.

For more information, visit our website.

Media Contact
phb.marketing@phb1.com

SOURCE Proliant Health and Biologicals
Iowa Manufacturing
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