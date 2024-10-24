SUBSCRIBE
Zomedica to Report Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Provide Business Update on November 7th at 4:30 p.m. ET

October 24, 2024 | 
ANN ARBOR, MI / ACCESSWIRE / October 23, 2024 / Zomedica Corp. (NYSE American:ZOM) (“Zomedica” or the “Company”), a veterinary health company offering point-of-care diagnostic and therapeutic products for equine and companion animals, will host a conference call and audio-only webcast on Thursday, November 7, 2024, at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss the Company’s operational and financial highlights for its thirdquarter ended September 30, 2024. A question-and-answer session will follow management’s prepared remarks.

Event: Zomedica Corp. Q3 2024 Financial Results Conference Call

Date: Thursday, November 7, 2024

Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time

Live Call: +1-800-717-1738 (U.S. Toll-Free) or +1-646-307-1865 (International)

Webcast: LINK

For interested individuals unable to join the conference call, a dial-in replay of the call will be available until Thursday, November 21, 2024 at 11:59 PM ET and can be accessed by dialing +1-844-512-2921 (U.S. Toll-Free) or +1-412-317-6671 (International) and entering replay pin number: 1120247

About Zomedica
Zomedica is a leading equine and companion animal healthcare company dedicated to improving animal health by providing veterinarians innovative therapeutic and diagnostic solutions. Our gold standard PulseVet® shock wave system, which accelerates healing in musculoskeletal conditions, has transformed veterinary therapeutics. Our suite of products also includes the Assisi® Loop line of therapeutic devices and the TRUFORMA® diagnostic platform, the TRUVIEW™ digital cytology system, and the VetGuardian® no-touch monitoring system, all designed to empower veterinarians to provide top-tier care. In the aggregate, their total addressable market in the U.S. exceeds $2 billion. Headquartered in Michigan, Zomedica employs approximately 150 people and manufactures and distributes its products from its world-class facilities in Georgia and Minnesota. An NYSE American company, Zomedica grew revenue 33% in 2023 to $25 million and maintains a strong balance sheet with approximately $83 million in liquidity as of June 30, 2024. Zomedica is advancing its product offerings, leveraging strategic acquisitions, and expanding internationally as we work to enhance the quality of care for pets, increase pet parent satisfaction, and improve the workflow, cash flow and profitability of veterinary practices. For more information visit www.zomedica.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Zomedica Investor Relations
investors@zomedica.com
1-734-369-2555

