Zomedica Expands Distribution of TRUVIEW(R) Digital Microscopy Platform Through National Agreement with Moichor, a Leader in Veterinary Pathology

Partnership Expected to Accelerate System Placements and Support Recurring Consumables Revenue Growth

Zomedica Corp. (OTCQB:ZOMDF) ("Zomedica" or the "Company"), an animal health company offering innovative diagnostic and therapeutic products for equine and companion animals, today announced a commercial distribution agreement with Moichor, a recognized leader in veterinary reference and point-of-care laboratory services across the United States.

Under the agreement, in addition to Zomedica's own direct placements of TRUVIEW systems in the United States, it will also supply its TRUVIEW digital microscopy systems and associated testing supplies for Moichor's sale to its point-of-care veterinary customers nationwide. The systems will be co-branded and integrated with Moichor's proprietary AI engine and board-certified pathology services to support rapid, accurate clinical decision-making in veterinary practices.

Moichor is widely regarded for its expertise in both canine and feline diagnostic services and has established leadership in the exotic animal segment, with placements in numerous exotic veterinary practices throughout the United States. This agreement expands the TRUVIEW platform's reach into both traditional companion animal practices and specialized exotic animal hospitals.

Each TRUVIEW system placement drives demand for proprietary testing materials and consumables supplied by Zomedica. As systems are adopted across Moichor's customer base, the Company expects to generate recurring revenue tied to diagnostic utilization.

"Partnering with Moichor represents a meaningful step forward in expanding the commercial footprint of the TRUVIEW microscope," said Bill Campbell, Zomedica's Vice President, Imaging. "Moichor's reputation for pathology excellence and its growing presence in both companion and exotic animal medicine align perfectly with our mission to deliver accessible, high-quality diagnostic solutions at the point of care. By combining digital slide preparation, high-resolution imaging, and integrated pathology support, we are helping practices modernize cytology workflows while maintaining diagnostic confidence."

Expanding Access to AI-Enhanced Digital Cytology

The TRUVIEW® platform is designed to modernize in-clinic cytology by enabling automated slide preparation and high-resolution digital imaging that can be reviewed locally or shared remotely. Consistent, standardized slide preparation is a critical component of accurate cytologic interpretation. By automating this process, the TRUVIEW system helps reduce variability between samples, minimize the occurrence of unreadable or suboptimal slides, and improve overall diagnostic confidence.

Through this agreement, veterinary customers will utilize Moichor's proprietary AI engine in combination with its pathology services to help ensure rapid and accurate diagnoses.

By combining TRUVIEW digital microscopy capabilities with Moichor's AI-enabled workflow and pathology expertise, practices can:

Improve diagnostic turnaround times

Increase confidence in cytology interpretation

Leverage the TRUVIEW microscope's automated slide preparation to reduce unreadable slides and improve consistency of pathology interpretation

Enhance collaboration between in-clinic teams and pathology specialists

Deliver improved patient care across canine, feline, and exotic species

"We are excited to partner with Zomedica to expand access to advanced digital cytology solutions," said Joe Faiella, CEO of at Moichor. "The integration of the TRUVIEW platform with our proprietary AI engine and pathology services allows us to provide veterinarians with a seamless, technology-enabled diagnostic experience. Together, we are strengthening point-of-care capabilities while maintaining the high standards of accuracy and service our customers expect."

The co-branded systems will support Moichor's expanding point-of-care strategy, allowing practices to integrate advanced digital cytology into their existing workflows while maintaining access to expert pathology oversight.

Strengthening Zomedica's Recurring Revenue Model

From a strategic perspective, this commercial agreement is expected to contribute to both capital equipment sales and ongoing consumables revenue. As TRUVIEW systems are deployed through Moichor's customer network, Zomedica will supply the associated consumables, supporting a scalable, recurring revenue stream tied to diagnostic utilization.

"This agreement reflects our disciplined approach to expanding distribution through partners who bring strong clinical credibility and national reach," said Larry Heaton, Chief Executive Officer of Zomedica. "By integrating Zomedica's TRUVIEW platform with Moichor's AI engine and pathology services, we are enhancing the value proposition for veterinarians while strengthening our long-term growth trajectory. We believe that partnerships like this allow us to accelerate adoption, increase recurring revenue, and deliver sustainable value for our shareholders."

Supporting Innovation in Veterinary Diagnostics

The veterinary diagnostics market continues to evolve as practices seek faster, technology-enabled tools that improve clinical efficiency and elevate standards of care. Digital imaging, artificial intelligence, and remote pathology integration are increasingly shaping the future of in-clinic laboratory services.

Through this agreement, Zomedica and Moichor aim to deliver a comprehensive, technology-driven cytology solution that empowers veterinarians to make informed decisions with speed and confidence-ultimately benefiting both patients and pet owners.

About Zomedica

Zomedica is a leading equine and companion animal health company dedicated to improving animal health by providing veterinarians with innovative therapeutic and diagnostic solutions. Our gold standard PulseVet® shock wave system, which accelerates healing in musculoskeletal conditions, has transformed veterinary therapeutics. Our suite of products also includes the Assisi® line of therapeutic devices, the TRUFORMA® diagnostic platform, the TRUVIEW® digital cytology system, the VETGuardian® PLUS™Zero Touch™ monitoring system, and Vetigel® hemostatic gel, a revolutionary hemostatic agent that rapidly stops bleeding, each designed to empower veterinarians to deliver top-tier care. In the aggregate, their total addressable market in the U.S. exceeds $2 billion. Headquartered in Michigan, Zomedica employs approximately 150 people and manufactures and distributes its products from its world-class facilities in Georgia and Minnesota. Zomedica grew revenue 8% in 2024 to $27 million and maintains a strong balance sheet with approximately $54.4 million in liquidity as of September 30, 2025. Zomedica is advancing its product offerings, leveraging strategic acquisitions, and expanding internationally as we work to enhance the quality of care for pets, increase pet parent satisfaction, and improve the workflow, cash flow and profitability of veterinary practices. For more information visit www.zomedica.com .

