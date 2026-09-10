Zoher F. Kapasi, PhD, PT, Named Provost of Thomas Jefferson University

Dr. Zoher F. Kapasi Zoher F. Kapasi, PhD, PT was selected to be the new Provost of Thomas Jefferson University, effective Nov. 1, 2026.

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thomas Jefferson University has announced the appointment of Zoher F. Kapasi, PhD, PT, as its next Provost effective Nov. 1, 2026.

With extensive experience in higher education, academic administration, and health sciences, Dr. Kapasi joins Jefferson from the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC), where he served as Dean of the College of Health Professions. During his tenure, he has led the college through significant growth in enrollment, research, academic programs, and philanthropy, and oversaw the opening of a new education and research building.

In previous roles, Dr. Kapasi served as Director and Professor in the Division of Physical Therapy and Vice Chair for Education in the Department of Rehabilitation Medicine at Emory University School of Medicine.

“Throughout his career, Dr. Kapasi has demonstrated the ability to strengthen academic programs, drive innovation across disciplines, and cultivate opportunities for students, faculty, and researchers to thrive. We are excited to work together as we continue to expand Jefferson’s world-class academic experience,” said Joseph G. Cacchione, MD, FACC, Chief Executive Officer, Jefferson.

“Dr. Kapasi is a seasoned academic leader whose commitment to student success, faculty excellence, and advancement in higher education is unparalleled,” said Susan C. Aldridge, PhD, President, Thomas Jefferson University. “At a time of significant growth for our university, his extensive expertise and visionary leadership will be instrumental in advancing our academic mission. We look forward to welcoming him as our next Provost.”

Dr. Kapasi earned his bachelor's and master's degrees in physical therapy from University of Bombay in India, a PhD in anatomy and immunobiology from Virginia Commonwealth University's Medical College of Virginia, and an executive MBA from Emory University's Goizueta Business School. In addition, he completed postdoctoral training at Basel Institute for Immunology in Switzerland and Medical College of Virginia.

Throughout his career, Dr. Kapasi’s research has focused on age-related changes in immune function and the effects of exercise and nutrition on the immune system. In addition, he has authored scholarly publications and has remained committed to advancing evidence-based practices in rehabilitation and health sciences.

“I am deeply honored to join the Jefferson community. Jefferson’s unique strength lies in bringing together diverse disciplines, from health and science to architecture, design, fashion and textiles, business, engineering, and the humanities, to educate future leaders, advance discovery, and solve society’s most complex challenges to improve lives,” said Dr. Kapasi. “I look forward to partnering with our students, faculty, staff, alumni, and community partners across our campuses as we build on Jefferson’s remarkable momentum and shape an even brighter future together.”

Recognized for his commitment to excellence in higher education and leadership, Dr. Kapasi has received numerous awards including the Dean's Teaching Award from Emory University School of Medicine, the Emory Williams Distinguished Teaching Award, and the Health Care Heroes Allied Health Professional Award from the Atlanta Business Chronicle.

Dr. Kapasi serves on the editorial board of the Journal of Humanities in Rehabilitation. He is also an active member of the American Physical Therapy Association (APTA), where he currently serves as Treasurer of the Board of Directors and a Catherine Worthingham Fellow, one of the association’s highest honors.

*Photo of Dr. Zoher Kapasi available for download here.

About Jefferson

Jefferson is reimagining healthcare and higher education to create unparalleled value throughout Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware. More than 65,000 people strong, Jefferson is dedicated to providing high-quality, compassionate clinical care for patients; making our communities healthier and stronger; preparing tomorrow's professional leaders for 21st-century careers; and creating new knowledge through basic/programmatic, clinical, and applied research. Thomas Jefferson University, home of Sidney Kimmel Medical College, Jefferson College of Nursing, the College of Business, the College of Fashion & Textiles, and the College of Architecture, Design & Engineering, dates back to 1824 and today comprises 11 colleges and one school offering 200+ undergraduate and graduate programs to more than 8,700 students. Jefferson Health, nationally ranked as one of the top 15 not-for-profit healthcare systems in the country and the largest provider in the Philadelphia and Lehigh Valley areas, serves patients through millions of encounters each year at 33 hospital campuses and more than 700 outpatient and urgent care locations throughout the region. Jefferson Health Plans, through Health Partners Plans Inc., is a not-for-profit managed healthcare organization offering a broad range of health coverage options to more than 370,000 members for more than 40 years.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Ashley Jefferson

Ashley.jefferson@jefferson.edu

267-303-4271

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e7c05113-1a29-4268-9122-f164dbf818ef