Press Releases

Zoetis to Host Webcast and Conference Call on First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

March 27, 2025 
PARSIPPANY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$ZTS #animalhealth--Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) will host a webcast and conference call at 8:30 a.m. (ET) on Tuesday, May 6, 2025. Chief Executive Officer Kristin Peck and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Wetteny Joseph will review first quarter 2025 financial results and respond to questions from financial analysts during the call.


Investors and the public may access the live webcast by visiting the Zoetis website at http://investor.zoetis.com/events-presentations. Pre-registration for the webcast is available beginning today. A replay of the webcast will be made available on May 6, 2025.

About Zoetis

As the world’s leading animal health company, Zoetis is driven by a singular purpose: to nurture our world and humankind by advancing care for animals. After innovating ways to predict, prevent, detect, and treat animal illness for more than 70 years, Zoetis continues to stand by those raising and caring for animals worldwide – from veterinarians and pet owners to livestock producers. The company’s leading portfolio and pipeline of medicines, vaccines, diagnostics and technologies make a difference in over 100 countries. A Fortune 500 company, Zoetis generated revenue of $9.3 billion in 2024 with approximately 13,800 employees. For more information, visit www.zoetis.com.

Contacts

Media:
Jennifer Albano
1-862-399-0810 (o)
jennifer.albano@zoetis.com

Laura Panza
1-973-975-5176 (o)
laura.panza@zoetis.com

Investor:
Steve Frank
1-973-822-7141 (o)
steve.frank@zoetis.com

Nick Soonthornchai
1-973-443-2792 (o)
nick.soonthornchai@zoetis.com

