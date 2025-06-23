ZIVO Bioscience and Leading Global Animal Health Company to Advance ZIVO’s Immune-Enhancing Compounds in Poultry

TROY, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$ZIVO--ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. (OTCQB: ZIVO), a biotech and agtech R&D company engaged in the development of therapeutic and nutritional products derived from proprietary algal cultures, announces it has entered into a relationship with one of the world’s leading animal health companies to advance ZIVO’s novel immune-boosting compounds for use in multiple poultry market segments. The collaboration is expected to expand over time to address significant unmet needs in other livestock and companion animal species.

Initially, ZIVO and its partner have executed two agreements that will govern independent studies designed to validate and expand the use of ZIVO’s proprietary actives as immune-enhancing biologics to complement existing poultry vaccination strategies.

The first agreement covers a 42-day study focused on coccidiosis, a parasitic disease that remains a major challenge to poultry producers worldwide. This challenge study is intended to confirm previously demonstrated effects of ZIVO’s compound now co-administered with the collaborator’s vaccine, and will include collecting tissue and plasma samples to evaluate performance parameters not previously examined. This trial will support the regulatory approval process of the USDA’s Center for Veterinary Biologics, as well as to validate the commercial business case and lead to a commercial agreement.

Under the second agreement, a study will assess ZIVO’s compounds using a model of various viral diseases of significant consequence to the commercial poultry industry. The particular disease to be studied, which has no cure, is characterized by rapid onset and high mortality rates. The virus was selected for its well-established in vivo model, clear clinical endpoints and short study duration, while serving as a representative model for a range of other viral poultry diseases.

This study was prompted by ZIVO’s previously reported data showing reduced severity and spread of low-pathogenic avian influenza (LPAI) in treated birds. Positive outcomes from this trial will lead to a broader research agreement to pursue additional diseases. Applications for treating viruses represent a significant expansion of the therapeutic range and economic value of ZIVO’s novel immune-boosting compounds.

Both studies, to be fully funded by the collaborating company, will investigate several ZIVO product candidates for their ability to:

Reduce the time between immunization and the onset of protective immunity,

Protect birds during the vulnerable period between vaccination and immunity,

Enhance the immune response following immunization, and

Mitigate the immunosuppressive effects of diseases that leave birds susceptible to secondary infections.

“This collaboration supports our strategy to partner with a major animal health company that brings scientific expertise and R&D infrastructure to advance our innovations to global markets efficiently and at scale,” said John Payne, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of ZIVO Bioscience. “We are aligned with this company on the broad applicability of our immune-modulating technology and its potential to create a disruptive, non-antibiotic therapeutic platform. Adding ZIVO’s therapeutic products to their portfolio would represent an entirely new market for our partner, and the significant prior work we’ve done provides high confidence for success.”

