Zimmer Biomet Names Kristen Cardillo as Senior Vice President, Chief Communications Officer

WARSAW, Ind., March 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE and SIX: ZBH), a global medical technology leader, today announced the appointment of Kristen Cardillo as Senior Vice President, Chief Communications Officer. Reporting to President and CEO Ivan Tornos, Ms. Cardillo will join the Company on March 10, 2025, to lead Zimmer Biomet’s global communications strategy, enhancing engagement with key stakeholders and amplifying the Company’s position as a leader in MedTech.

“Kristen’s expertise in shaping compelling corporate narratives and leading high-impact communications strategies will be invaluable as we continue driving Zimmer Biomet’s bold vision forward,” said Ivan Tornos, President and CEO, Zimmer Biomet. “Her leadership will help amplify our innovation story, strengthen engagement with key internal and external stakeholders, and further elevate our brand in the MedTech industry. I’m excited to welcome Kristen to the team and look forward to the contributions she will make.”

Ms. Cardillo joins Zimmer Biomet from life science tools company 10x Genomics, where she was Vice President of Corporate Communications. Previously she served as Vice President of Global Communications and Public Relations for Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD). In this role, Ms. Cardillo played an integral part in advancing BD’s strategy, brand and culture through internal communications, public and media relations, social media and financial communications. Prior to BD, she held positions of increasing responsibility in internal and external communications with CareFusion and Cardinal Health.

Ms. Cardillo holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Telecommunications from Ohio University.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet is a global medical technology leader with a comprehensive portfolio designed to maximize mobility and improve health. We seamlessly transform the patient experience through our innovative products and suite of integrated digital and robotic technologies that leverage data, data analytics and artificial intelligence.

With 90+ years of trusted leadership and proven expertise, Zimmer Biomet is positioned to deliver the highest quality solutions to patients and providers. Our legacy continues to come to life today through our progressive culture of evolution and innovation.

For more information about our product portfolio, our operations in 25+ countries and sales in 100+ countries or about joining our team, visit www.zimmerbiomet.com or follow on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/zimmerbiomet or X / Twitter at www.twitter.com/zimmerbiomet .

Media

Heather Zoumas-Lubeski

445-248-0577

heather.zoumaslubeski@zimmerbiomet.com

Investors

David DeMartino

646-531-6115

david.demartino@zimmerbiomet.com

Zach Weiner

908-591-6955

zach.weiner@zimmerbiomet.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zimmer-biomet-names-kristen-cardillo-as-senior-vice-president-chief-communications-officer-302393822.html

SOURCE Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.