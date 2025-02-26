Zimmer Biomet Launches You’ll Be Back Campaign with Chief Movement Officer Arnold Schwarzenegger

Schwarzenegger Invites People Living with Joint Pain to Join New Online Community, Share Their Stories and Connect with a Qualified Physician

WARSAW, Ind., Feb. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE and SIX: ZBH), a global medical technology leader, today announced the launch of the You’ll Be Back campaign with the Company’s Chief Movement Officer, Arnold Schwarzenegger. The goal of the You’ll Be Back campaign is to provide the millions of people living with joint pain an online community that empowers them with resources to make informed choices about their mobility. People living with limited mobility due to hip, knee, shoulder or other joint pain, are invited to share their story with Schwarzenegger as part of this launch.

“Throughout my decades-long fitness crusade, I have seen the power in building community. You’ll Be Back aims to bring together people who are struggling with their mobility and inspire change and action,” shared Schwarzenegger, Chief Movement Officer at Zimmer Biomet, global wellness icon and founder of the daily newsletter, “Arnold’s Pump Club.” “People want to be successful, but fear, uncertainty and lack of vision can get in their way. Whether you want to play on the floor with your grandkids like I do, get up out of the chair pain-free or train for your next 5K race, life is too short to let pain stop you from doing what you love! I want to hear from you what is holding you back.”

“There are millions of people living in pain and very few are doing anything about it and instead living in pain for years before seeking treatment,” said Ivan Tornos, President and Chief Executive Officer of Zimmer Biomet. “No one is better positioned to ignite this movement to motivate people to terminate their pain more than the Terminator himself. The rapid innovation we are driving in our industry has made it easier and faster to recover from joint replacement surgeries. Now is the time to empower patients to have a voice and a choice in their health journey.”

Beginning today, people living with joint pain or limited mobility can submit stories about their experience on www.YoullBeBack.com. Schwarzenegger and his team will read the submissions and select community members to be featured in a motivational docuseries.

Osteoarthritis, the most common reason for joint replacement, occurs when the cartilage that cushions and protects the ends of your bones gradually wears away, leading to progressive pain and stiffness that makes it difficult to do everyday activities. The Centers for Disease Control estimates nearly 27 million Americans over the age of 65 are impacted by the condition.1 Joint replacement, a surgical procedure where a damaged joint or part of a joint is replaced with an implant, may be recommended by a physician when other treatments are not effective in relieving pain.2 By 2030, an estimated 4 million people in the U.S. will be in need of a joint replacement.3

Visit www.YoullBeBack.com to share your story, join the community, subscribe for updates, and access the “Find a Doctor” tool to find a qualified physician near you.

