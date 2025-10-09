Zimmer Biomet Launches Two New Foot and Ankle Solutions for Complex Trauma Cases

Gorilla® Pilon Fusion Plating System Introduced for Complex Ankle Fusions

Phantom® TTC Trauma Nail Enhances Treatment Options for Complex Hindfoot Injuries

WARSAW, Ind., Oct. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE and SIX: ZBH), a global medical technology leader, and Paragon 28, a wholly owned subsidiary, today announced the full commercial launch of two innovative solutions for complex foot and ankle trauma to offer surgeons advanced tools to address challenging pilon fractures and hindfoot injuries with precision and efficiency.

The launches of the Gorilla® Pilon Fusion Plating System and the Phantom® TTC Trauma Nail mark a significant expansion of Zimmer Biomet's foot and ankle trauma portfolio.

"The launches of these two products underscore Zimmer Biomet's commitment to developing innovations that help surgeons safely and efficiently address complex clinical problems," said Albert DaCosta, Global President Foot and Ankle, Zimmer Biomet. "By bringing these new solutions to market, we can offer physicians additional technologies to address patient populations that have historically had few reliable options."

The Gorilla Pilon Fusion Plating System



The Gorilla Pilon Fusion Plating System offers a solution for primary tibiotalar fusion in patients with pilon fractures. Pilon fractures account for approximately 7% to 10% of all tibial fractures, with a small but clinically significant group of patients requiring primary ankle fusion due to severe comminution or articular surface loss.1

Developed in collaboration with leading orthopedic trauma foot and ankle surgeons, the system delivers reliable dual-column fixation for severe or malunited tibial pilon fractures. Its anatomically-contoured plates, precision-engineered instrumentation, and streamlined workflow enable stable fixation and fusion in a single procedure. Dual-plating constructs — available in various lengths — feature contoured anterolateral and medial options, optimized for both open and percutaneous approaches. Type II anodized plates are biomechanically engineered with region-specific thickness and tapered ends to reduce soft tissue disruption. Additional features include advanced percutaneous guides, long-shaft plate designs to span metaphyseal comminution and comprehensive joint preparation instrumentation.

"This is only the second plate on the market specifically designed for primary ankle fusion in the setting of comminuted pilon fractures," said Dr. Clayton Bettin, Division Chief of Hospital Orthopedics at Campbell Clinic in Memphis, Tenn. "The Gorilla Pilon Fusion System offers a lower-profile option that is anatomically contoured and enables stable fixation across both columns. It's a major step forward in treating these otherwise devastating injuries."

The Phantom TTC Trauma Nail



Building on the proven Phantom® TTC Nail platform, the Phantom TTC Trauma Nail provides expanded lengths (150 mm, 300 mm, and 350 mm) and fixation capabilities to manage more demanding trauma cases, including complex pilon fractures requiring tibiotalocalcaneal fusion.

"This new nail allows me to leverage the same trusted Phantom platform I use in elective cases, now adapted for trauma indications," said Dr. Max Michalski, Foot and Ankle orthopedic surgeon at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.

Key features of the Phantom TTC Trauma Nail include:

PRECISION ® Guide Technology for consistent, accurate nail placement

for consistent, accurate nail placement Integrated internal compression mechanism delivering up to 8 mm of controlled compression

delivering up to 8 mm of controlled compression Advanced threaded peg options in Ø7.2 mm and Ø5.0 mm sizes with multiple targeting configurations

in Ø7.2 mm and Ø5.0 mm sizes with multiple targeting configurations Right and left-specific configurations and diameters (Ø10.0, Ø11.5, Ø13.0 mm) for tailored fixation

Both the Gorilla Pilon Fusion Plating System and the Phantom TTC Trauma Nail are currently available for use by U.S.-based foot and ankle specialists.

About Zimmer Biomet



Zimmer Biomet is a global medical technology leader with a comprehensive portfolio designed to maximize mobility and improve health. We seamlessly transform the patient experience through our innovative products and suite of integrated digital and robotic technologies that leverage data, data analytics and artificial intelligence.

With 90+ years of trusted leadership and proven expertise, Zimmer Biomet is positioned to deliver the highest quality solutions to patients and providers. Our legacy continues to come to life today through our progressive culture of evolution and innovation.

For more information about our product portfolio, our operations in 25+ countries and sales in 100+ countries or about joining our team, visit www.zimmerbiomet.com or follow on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/zimmerbiomet or X at www.x.com/zimmerbiomet.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements



This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning Zimmer Biomet's expectations, plans, prospects, and product and service offerings, including new product launches and potential clinical successes. Such statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of management and are subject to significant risks, uncertainties and changes in circumstances that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially. For a list and description of some of such risks and uncertainties, see Zimmer Biomet's periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included in Zimmer Biomet's filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Zimmer Biomet disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Readers of this news release are cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements, since there can be no assurance that these forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate. This cautionary statement is applicable to all forward-looking statements contained in this news release.

