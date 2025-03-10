Zimmer Biomet Highlights Diverse Portfolio of Orthopedic & Musculoskeletal Innovations at AAOS 2025 Annual Meeting

Booth Spotlights Comprehensive Hip Portfolio, Newly Launched Knee and Upper Extremities Reconstructive Technologies, Including Recently Cleared Persona® Revision SoluTion™ Femur, and Debut of ZBX™ Ambulatory Surgery Center Solutions

WARSAW, Ind., March 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE and SIX: ZBH), a global medical technology leader, today announced that it is highlighting its diverse portfolio of orthopedic and musculoskeletal innovations at the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS) 2025 Annual Meeting being held March 10-14 in San Diego. During the meeting, the Company’s booth will prominently feature its comprehensive hip portfolio, anchored by the new Z1™ Triple-Taper Femoral Hip System, along with the latest technologies for knee and upper extremity reconstruction and key components from its robotic solutions. In addition, Zimmer Biomet is debuting ZBX™, its new Ambulatory Surgery Center (ASC) offering to surgeons and institutions looking to expand their orthopedic footprint.

“I am thrilled to showcase the collective strength and broad range of our musculoskeletal portfolio, including the introduction of several recently cleared technologies, at this year’s annual AAOS meeting,” said Ivan Tornos, President and Chief Executive Officer at Zimmer Biomet. “We are in the midst of one of the largest innovation cycles in our company’s history. Our broad hip reconstruction portfolio combined with our comprehensive knee portfolio with constructs designed to safeguard against cement and metal sensitivities, our bone-preserving stemless shoulder and now an enhanced suite of ASC solutions, squarely position us at the forefront of delivering customer-centric innovations to improve efficiency and overall patient outcomes.”

The highlights at the Zimmer Biomet booth (#3129) include:

Hip Reconstruction Technologies

Z1™ Femoral Hip System , a triple-taper design with expansive innovations within a more comprehensive system, providing more solutions to treat more patients.

, a triple-taper design with expansive innovations within a more comprehensive system, providing more solutions to treat more patients. HAMMR ® Automated Hip Impaction System , designed to address surgeon strain, fatigue and repetitive motion associated with traditional mallet use during bone preparation and device implantation.

, designed to address surgeon strain, fatigue and repetitive motion associated with traditional mallet use during bone preparation and device implantation. OrthoGrid Hip AI ® , an AI-powered, fluoroscopy-based technology that provides direct anterior (DA) hip surgeons with intuitive and instantaneous intra-operative tools to assist surgeons in achieving the desired surgical outcomes for component positioning. 1

, an AI-powered, fluoroscopy-based technology that provides direct anterior (DA) hip surgeons with intuitive and instantaneous intra-operative tools to assist surgeons in achieving the desired surgical outcomes for component positioning. HipInsight™ System , the first FDA-cleared mixed reality system for hip navigation offers intuitive, intra-operative guidance that leverages the Microsoft HoloLens 2 (mixed reality headset) to help visualize and guide accurate2 acetabular component placement and alignment in real-time.

Knee Reconstruction Technologies

Persona ® Revision SoluTion™ Femur , a newly cleared revision knee implant component, part of the comprehensive Persona Revision Knee System, offering an alternative to cobalt-chrome (Co-Cr-Mo) alloy for patients with sensitivities to certain metals.

, a newly cleared revision knee implant component, part of the comprehensive Persona Revision Knee System, offering an alternative to cobalt-chrome (Co-Cr-Mo) alloy for patients with sensitivities to certain metals. Oxford ® Cementless Partial Knee , the only FDA-approved cementless partial knee implant in the U.S. that has been shown to be efficient 3,4 in the OR, and has been proven to have excellent longevity 5,6 worldwide.

, the only FDA-approved cementless partial knee implant in the U.S. that has been shown to be efficient in the OR, and has been proven to have excellent longevity worldwide. Persona ® OsseoTi ® Keel Tibia , a cementless anatomic tibia with a 3D printed porous tray from our clinically proven Persona Knee System 5-7 designed to deliver stable initial and biological fixation and intra-operative versatility. 8

, a cementless anatomic tibia with a 3D printed porous tray from our clinically proven Persona Knee System designed to deliver stable initial and biological fixation and intra-operative versatility. Persona IQ® 30 mm Stem , the world’s only smart knee implant, now in a 30 mm stem length, that collects data directly from the knee to provide post-operative recovery insights9,10 and trends, allowing care teams to monitor and personalize the total knee arthroplasty patient experience9-11 with the goal of improving practice efficiency.12-15

Upper Extremities Technology

OsseoFit™ Stemless Shoulder System , an anatomically shaped,16-18 asymmetric stemless shoulder implant designed for stable initial19-22 and biological fixation23, 24 by optimizing anatomic humeral fit for stemless shoulder arthroplasty.

ASC Solutions

ZBX , Zimmer Biomet’s new comprehensive ASC program offering surgeons an experienced partner to strategically incorporate solutions, unique to each surgeon’s needs, providing efficiency in the OR and beyond.

For more information about Zimmer Biomet events at AAOS 2025, visit www.zimmerbiomet.com/academy2025.

Important Safety Information for Oxford Cementless Partial Knee:

The Oxford® Cementless Partial Knee System is indicated for use in unilateral knee procedures with osteoarthritis or avascular necrosis limited to the medial compartment of the knee. It is intended to be implanted without the application of bone cement for patients whose clinical condition would benefit from a shorter surgical time compared to the cemented implant. The Oxford Partial Knee Is not indicated for use in the lateral compartment or for patients with ligament deficiency, or for use in simultaneous bilateral surgery or planned staged bilateral procedures. Potential risks include, but are not limited to, loosening, dislocation, fracture, wear and infection, any of which can require additional surgery. For a full list of product indications, contraindications and warnings, please see the associated product Instructions For Use (IFU).

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet is a global medical technology leader with a comprehensive portfolio designed to maximize mobility and improve health. We seamlessly transform the patient experience through our innovative products and suite of integrated digital and robotic technologies that leverage data, data analytics and artificial intelligence.

With 90+ years of trusted leadership and proven expertise, Zimmer Biomet is positioned to deliver the highest quality solutions to patients and providers. Our legacy continues to come to life today through our progressive culture of evolution and innovation.

For more information about our product portfolio, our operations in 25+ countries and sales in 100+ countries or about joining our team, visit www.zimmerbiomet.com or follow on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/zimmerbiomet or X / Twitter at www.x.com/zimmerbiomet.

